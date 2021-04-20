  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Avalon Expression (Photo: Avalon Waterways)

Best-Selling Authors To Host Avalon Waterways' Storyteller River Cruises in 2021 and 2022
April 20, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12:15 EDT) -- Avalon Waterways has introduced a new set of celebrity-hosted river cruises for 2021 and 2022 featuring personalities and best-selling authors who fit the criteria of book club favorites.

Avalon's new "Storyteller Series" river cruises will feature six notable personalities onboard, including authors Diana Gabaldon (Outlander); Candace Bushnell (Sex in the City); Cheryl Strayed (Wild); Gillian Flynn (Gone Girl); Christopher Moore (You Suck); and singer-songwriter Edwin McCain.

“Our new, exclusive Storyteller Series invites travelers to enhance the storytelling tapestry of their lives by embarking on incredible, ‘once upon a river’ vacations,” Pam Hoffee, managing director of Avalon Waterways, said in a statement. “Through this special series of sailings, Avalon guests get to spend a week in Europe with their favorite storytellers. They’re invited to meet legends in legendary landscapes.”

Avalon's new Storyteller river cruise departures will sail the Rhine, Danube and Seine rivers, and will feature book signing sessions, concerts and Q&A sessions, along with opportunities to interact with each celebrity host while onboard and ashore.

Avalon has previously hosted author Gabaldon, who christened Avalon Tapestry II in 2015, and Canadian singer-songwriter Jann Arden, who served as the godmother of Avalon Tranquility II that same year.

Gabaldon will return to host the October 30, 2021 departure of Avalon's Romantic Rhine voyage, while Sex in the City author Bushnell sails the Active & Discovery on the Seine itinerary departing July 19, 2022.

Wild's Cheryl Strayed departs July 22, 2022 aboard the Active & Discovery on the Danube voyage from Budapest to Deggendorf; while Gone Girl's Gillian Flynn sets sail September 14, 2022 from Budapest to Prague aboard the Active Discovery on the Danube.

Finally, author Christopher Moore can be found on the Romantic Rhine or Rhine & Rhone Revealed itineraries departing September 20, 2022; while singer Edwin McCain cruises the Active & Discovery on the Rhine departing May 3, 2022.

Avalon's new Storyteller series' river cruises are now open for reservation.

