Disney Cruise Line Teases Disney Wish Ahead of Reveal Next Week

(12:57 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line has teased additional details of its newest ship, Disney Wish, ahead of the vessel's official reveal on April 29 .

The ship -- the fifth to enter service for Disney Cruise Line and the company's first newbuild in a decade -- is scheduled to enter service in 2022 . In keeping with tradition, few details about Disney Wish have been revealed so far, save for a handful of renderings of the vessel.

According to Disney, Disney Wish will be built "around the motif of enchantment" -- a theme found in many classic Disney stories.

Disney says Disney Wish will be built around three major design themes: fairytale castles; forests and animals; and the spirit of the sea. For maritime buffs, the ship will continue Disney's longstanding tradition of designing ships that evoke the golden age of transatlantic passenger travel, with throwback touches to the ocean liners of the 1930's.

To that end, Disney Wish will sport a similar appearance to Disney Dream and Fantasy, with a raked bow, tapered decks that scale attractively forward and aft with curved deck edges, and the ship's grand black hull with yellow cheatlines culminating with an intricate rendition of Captain Minnie Mouse as the figurehead on the ship's bow.

At the stern, Rapunzel will be suspended over the edge, seemingly painting the ship's aft namesake as the vessel sails along.

So far, the only interior space Disney has truly revealed is the Grand Hall -- the ship's classic, multi-story atrium decorated with Baroque, Gothic and French Rocco influences.

Adorning the base of the Grand Hall's sweeping staircase -- which is vaguely reminiscent of the First Class Grand Foyer aboard Compagnie Générale Transatlantique (CGT)'s SS France of 1912 -- is bronze statue of one of Disney's most beloved characters, Cinderella.

The first of three newbuilds for the line debuting through 2025, Disney Wish is under construction at the Meyer-Werft shipyards in Papenburg, Germany.

The 144,000-gt ship will be slightly larger than its immediate predecessors, Disney Dream and Disney Fantasy, and will be the first Disney Cruise Line vessels to be powered by Liquefied Natural Gas, or LNG, technology.