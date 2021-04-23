VIDEO: Two States Sue the CDC Over Cruise Restart, Plus Photos of MSC's New Megaship!
Alaska has joined forces with Florida in a bid to force the CDC to scrap its conditional sail order and get cruise lines sailing from the US in time for July 4th.
Plus, Seabourn becomes the latest line to announce a Caribbean restart and MSC reveals some stunning images from its new ship, MSC Virtuosa!
Hear the latest from Cruise Critic's Managing Editor UK Adam Coulter.
