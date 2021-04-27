  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Royal Caribbean, Celebrity, Azamara and Silversea Extend Cruise Suspensions Into Summer; Beyond for Alaska/New England
Cruise Lines, Charter Cruises Start to Cancel Into 2021
Update: MSC Cruises, Costa, Ponant Temporarily Suspends Some Sailings Due to Europe Lockdowns
With New Owners, Azamara Sees Cruise Fleet Expansion, Land Options On Horizon
Azamara Picks Name for Newest Cruise Ship
Saga Cruises Launches Round-Britain Cruises for Summer 2021
Norwegian Cruise Line to Resume Sailing with Ships in Caribbean, Greece
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
Oceania Cruises Announces Europe Restart This Summer for Vaccinated Passengers
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Western Mediterranean Restart in September
Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara)

Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece

Azamara Latest Cruise Line to Announce Summer 2021 Restart in Greece
Azamara Quest (Photo: Azamara)

April 27, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:26 p.m. EDT) -- Azamara has become the latest cruise line to announce it will resume operations from Greece this summer.

Azamara Quest will restart cruising August 28 from Athens and will offer five back-to-back country-intensive voyages and one Mediterranean sailing. Each itinerary will be seven nights, with a total of 18 late-night stays in port, including Santorini, Rhodes and Heraklion.

The line is mandating all passengers and crew be fully vaccinated, joining a growing list of cruise lines demanding the same.

Azamara joins eight others basing itself in the Eastern Mediterranean this summer.

"Over the past year, our team -- ship to shoreside -- continued to connect with our guests and travel partners," Azamara President Carol Cabezas said.

"Our biggest takeaway is the desire everyone has to sail again, and we are excited to share that we can finally make this dream come true.

"There's no better way to return to service than in a country Azamara knows best, Greece."

She paid tribute to tourism minister Harry Theoharis, who has been in instrumental in getting lines back to the country; the local government and port authorities.

"We're looking forward to welcoming Azamara and its guests in Greece in August," Theoharis said.

"We fully support the line's return to cruising in the Aegean waters, and we are sure that all of its passengers will have unique experiences in our beautiful destinations."

Royal Caribbean Group sold Azamara to Sycamore Partners earlier this year. Two months later it expanded its three-ship fleet to four, adding newly named Azamara Onward.

Cruises on Azamara Quest will open for booking May 11.

Separately, all cruises aboard Azamara Journey and Azamara Pursuit will be suspended until September 2021. Current Azamara Quest sailings through October 2, 2021 are also suspended, except the ones above.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
5
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.