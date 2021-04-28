  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Oceania Cruises Announces Europe Restart This Summer for Vaccinated Passengers

Oceania Cruises Announces Europe Restart This Summer for Vaccinated Passengers
April 28, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(9:20 a.m. EDT) -- Oceania Cruises will restart cruises from Denmark at the end of August for vaccinated passengers and crew.

The 1,250-passenger Marina will resume operations from capital Copenhagen, offering cruises to Scandinavia and Western Europe from August 29, 2021.

Sister brands Regent Seven Seas Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line, also announced restarts -- Regent from the U.K. in September and Norwegian from Barcelona and Rome, also in September. Norwegian had already announced its restart in Greece.

A raft of lines have announced restarts in Europe for this summer, but Oceania becomes the first line to restart from a country other than the U.K., Greece or Cyprus.

The news comes just days after the EU announced that it would be opening to vaccinated American travelers this summer.

"The entire Oceania Cruises team is excited to now shift our focus to safely restarting operations and ultimately welcoming back our guests to begin exploring the world once again," stated Bob Binder, President and Chief Executive Officer of Oceania Cruises.

"At Oceania Cruises, we value health, well-being and safety above all else. Our guests, our crew, and, of course, the many amazing, dedicated people who work with us in the destinations we travel to are the very lifeblood of our business and we’ll do everything in our power to safeguard their health and safety," stated Binder.

The line has been busy making a number of improvements onboard as part of its OceaniaNEXT project. Including in dining and service levels.

Binder said he would be sharing more details on these changes nearer to the sail date.

Phased restart dates for the rest of the Oceania Cruises fleet will be revealed in the coming weeks, as will itineraries which will be evaluated for port availability and adjusted as needed closer to the sailing dates.

How was this article?

