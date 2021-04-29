  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Restart by "Mid-July" (VIDEO)

April 29, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- It's the cruise news we've all been waiting for: In a letter sent to the cruise industry Wednesday night, the CDC said cruising could restart from the U.S. as early as mid-July.

Cruise Critic's Managing Editor Chris Gray Faust dives into the details -- and reveals what these conditions could mean for cruise lines -- as the industry prepares for a U.S. restart.

Video Transcript:

Hello cruisers! Well this week has the news that we've all been waiting for. The CDC has issued more guidance to the cruise lines that could allow cruising to resume from the United States as early as mid July.

Don't pack your bags yet. It's not that simple and there are a still lot of questions with the CDC's current guidance. Here's what they are telling the cruise lines:

  • Ships can skip test voyages with volunteers and resume sailing if 98 percent of the crew and 95 percent of the passengers are fully vaccinated.
  • Lines that decide to do test cruises will receive feedback on their application within five days, as opposed to 60.
  • The CDC will allow vaccinated passengers and crew to follow the same testing and quarantine requirements as other people do.
  • Cruise lines can streamline their process for working with ports and local authorities.

Passengers who may be exposed to or contact COVID-19 will follow the same quarantine procedures as other people. this means a local passenger might be able to drive home or someone from out of town could quarantine in a hotel.

We're still waiting to hear what the cruise lines have to say about this. Some will be able to comply with these guidelines better than others.

Still after more than a year with cruise ships being banned in the US,the idea of sailing from an American port is super exciting!

What do you think? Drop us a comment and let us know, and share this video with a friend. As always, smash that like button -- with extra gusto this week. Until next time; happy sailing!

