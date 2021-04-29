Disney Wish to Feature First Disney Attraction at Sea, New Restaurants

(4:40 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line's newest ship, Disney Wish, will feature several new-to-fleet restaurants, a reimagined take on entertainment and the cruise line's first Disney attraction at sea.

In typical Disney storytelling fashion, the cruise line Thursday revealed fresh details on its first new ship since 2012 with a magical, character-filled video production hosted by Cruise Director Ashley Long and Captain Minnie Mouse.

The 4,000-passenger Disney Wish promises to bring to sea many of the fan favorites available on its current four-ship fleet, along with a healthy dose of new options.

Disney Wish is set to debut June 9, 2022. The ship will sail three- and four-night cruises from Port Canaveral to Nassau, Bahamas, and Castaway Cay, Disney's private island. Cruises are available for booking May 27.

Here's a closer look at Disney Wish.

Activities

The splashiest -- literally -- new feature on Wish is the AquaMouse, a true Disney attraction that combines a waterslide with storytelling.

Located on the ship's upper decks, the water ride sends passengers on a 760-foot animated experience with Mickey and Minnie, who have started a seaside excursion company, called "Port Misadventures."

The journey, which will last a little longer than 2 minutes, will put passengers into a two-seater ride vehicle and send them into the cartoon world of Scuba Scramble. Along the way, they'll encounter water effects set to music and will meet new animated friends.

The upper decks additionally will feature an expansive pool district, located on decks 11 and 12. The area includes six pools and lots of lounge space for families. They also can enjoy entertainment broadcast on the ship's Funnel Vision, a jumbo LED display that screens Disney movies, TV shows, live sporting events and more. (Families looking for a little quieter experience can head to the pool area on Deck 14 forward.)

For the littlest ones, Disney Wish features a Toy Story-themed waterpark for toddlers and young children. Characters including Woody and Buzz Lightyear will be there as oversized bath toys that move around and spray water. It also will have a waterslide for all ages, dubbed Slide-a-saurus Rex.

For adults only, the ship offers a Quiet Cove, set away from the family areas. The space will include the line's first infinity pool.

Lounges

The space that had everyone excited during the video release and subsequent virtual news conference was Star Wars: Hyperspace Lounge.

The design of the bar is based off of the character Dryden Vos' ship in the movie "Solo: A Star Wars Story." Imagineers describe the pace as "high-end" and "sophisticated." It will offer virtual portholes offering views of movie locations like Batuu, Tatooine, Mustafar and Coruscant. Beverages will be inspired by the Star Wars films, and interactive tastings will be on offer.

During the day, Hyperspace is open to all guests, but in the evening it's reserved for adults only; this is Disney Cruise Line's first stab at an onboard themed experience designed for adults, and imagineer Danny Handke says costumes are encouraged.

Also new to DCL is The Rose, inspired by the story of Beauty and the Beast, in which a rose drops its petals throughout the story. The lounge is open in the evenings, offering cocktails small plates from nearby specialty restaurants Palo Steakhouse and Enchante.

Restaurants

New to the Disney experience is specialty restaurant Enchante by Chef Arnaud Lallement. (Lallement also created the menu featured in Remy, a restaurant found on Disney Dream and Fantasy.)

The menu, created by three-Michelin-starred chef Lallement, will feature international offerings, using seasonal ingredients. Open only to adults, the restaurant design is inspired by "Beauty and the Beast" character, Lumiere, the candelabra. The space will be decorated with blues metals, offering two intimate dining rooms and a private 10-seat dining room.

Palo, a staple on DCL ships, will be part of Disney Wish, too, though the line is reimaging -- and renaming -- it, calling it Palo Steakhouse. The specialty restaurant will combine Italian dining and a modern steakhouse, offering prime cuts such as Japanese Kobe and Miyazaki beef.

The design will be inspired by Cogsworth, the clock from "Beauty and the Beast," and will feature rich wood and metal design as well as artwork evocative of ornate clocks, pendulums and gears.

For the families, Disney Wish will offer rotational dining at three new restaurants: Worlds of Marvel, Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure and 1923. Diners will eat at a different restaurant each night.

Worlds of Marvel is the cruise line's first Marvel-themed restaurant, and it offers an interactive "dining adventure" in which guests will play an interactive part in an Avengers mission. The space will feature architecture inspired by Iron Man Tony Stark and plenty of Easter eggs for superhero fans. The experience will feature an original story line, with more details to come as Wish moves closer to launch.

The menus will feature foods from real and fictional locales, including Wakanda and Sokovia, as well as New York City, the Avengers' home base.

Fans of "Frozen" will love Arendelle: A Frozen Dining Adventure, a true dinner-theater experience, done the Disney way, which means live musical performances from beloved "Frozen" characters, singalongs and even table crafts.

The space includes a theater-in-the-round, set in the middle of the restaurant to create a 360-degree show that transforms based on fiber optics, magical windows and dancing lights.

The menu will feature Norwegian-inspired food.

And finally for families, there's 1923, named for the year Walt Disney was founded and paying homage to the company's Californian heritage.

The dining room, separated into two spaces named for Roy and Walt Disney, feature more than 1,000 drawings and props.

The fusion menu will feature dishes that speak to California's blend of cuisines, including Asian, European and South American.

Entertainment

At the heart of Disney Wish is the Grand Hall, a fairytale-castle-inspired atrium space featuring a stage, enormous chandelier and statue of Cinderella. Disney promises this will be an entertainment hot-spot but says cruisers will have to wait for details.

Additional entertainment spaces include Luna, a hub that will feature interactive programming throughout the day as it transforms into night, and Heros Zone, a "futuristic sports arena" that will have families taking on physical challenges as other passengers cheer them on.

The Walt Disney Theatre, designed to look like an enchanted forest, will host the line's original stage shows, including the popular "Disney's Aladdin -- A Musical Spectacular" as well as two new original shows, still to be announced.

Passengers can catch movies at Wonderland and Never Land.

Cabins

Disney Wish cabins are designed to fit family needs, so they come with lots of storage options, and the cruise line's signature split bathrooms, which offer tubs in one area, along with separate water closets. Most of the 1,254 staterooms come with ocean views, and all feature custom artwork with a storybook inspiration. The ship features 877 balcony cabins, and offers 451 connecting doors adjoining rooms for larger families.

In a first for Disney Cruise Line, Wish will offer two two-story Royal Suites featuring sweeping spiral staircases and stained glass. It additionally offers two one-story Royal Suites. Each suite features two master bedrooms with master baths, double sleeper sofas, upscale furnishings, an open dining salon, a large pantry and oversized balcony with private hot tub.

For Kids

One of the most adorable features on Disney Wish might just be a secret door, located in the Grand Hall atrium. Kids can use the door and slide on down to the kids clubs, located on Deck 2. (Don't worry, adults, there's a real door, too.)

Disney pulls out all the stops with its Oceaneer Clubs (for ages 3-12), and on Wish, kids can enjoy themed spaces that include Marvel Super Hero Academy, Walt Disney Imagineering Lab and Fairytale Hall, featuring Disney Princesses and Frozen Queens. Activities are interactive and character heavy, with options like roller coaster design and battles against virtual bad guys.