Carnival Cruise Line Debuts Fleet-Wide New Hull Design

(10:30 a.m. EDT) -- All Carnival Cruise Line ships will soon be getting a new look.

Carnival said today the snazzy new red, white and blue hull design of its soon-to-debut 5,200-passenger Mardi Gras will become a trademark feature of the entire fleet.

The cruise line described its new livery as reflecting both "marine traditions and patriotic colors," and said the navy-blue hull and red-and-white accents, which run the entire length of the ship, are inspired by officers' uniforms. When it debuted the dramatic Mardi Gras hull design in 2018, officials also said the colors would emphasize Carnival as "America's Cruise Line."

Carnival Magic will be the first to receive the new livery. The ship is in Marseilles, France, undergoing a drydock refurbishment that also includes an expanded casino and a refresh of the pool deck and WaterWorks aqua park. Other Carnival ships will get the new design during scheduled dry docks; Carnival Glory will be up next in June, the line said.

"When we first saw the hull design for Mardi Gras, we knew it was something special and, particularly as we get ready to celebrate our 50th birthday, we're delighted to incorporate this stunning livery as a signature exterior design element across our fleet," Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy said.