Celebrity Cruises Joins Lindblad, UnCruise With Galapagos Restart This Summer

(12:30 p.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Cruises has become the third line to announce a restart in the Galapagos Islands, following Lindblad and UnCruise Adventures.

Celebrity will resume operations in the islands on July 4, 2021 on its purpose-built Galapagos ship Celebrity Flora, followed by Celebrity Xpedition on July 24 and Celebrity Xploration on September 18. The ships will sail with fully vaccinated crew and will require all adults over 18 to have been fully vaccinated and children to show a negative PCR test.

Cruising in the Galapagos did in fact restart in August last year, but not for international passengers. These sailings will be the first from international lines (Silversea's Silver Origin is tentatively due to restart operations on June 5, but this has not been confirmed yet.)

Ecuadorian-based Metropolitan Touring resumed its first post-shutdown operations aboard the 48-passenger La Pinta on August 2, 2020 and has committed to operating every sailing -- even if only one passenger is onboard.

"We were pretty much the only ones," Klaus Fielsch, product manager with Metropolitan Touring, told Cruise Critic at the time. "We only took six guests on a ship that is designed for 48."

Lindblad will require all passengers over the age of 16 be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 prior to travelling and undergo two negative COVID-19 tests -- a PCR test taken before leaving home and a second rapid antigen test administered by their staff prior to boarding.

UnCruise will also require vaccination for all adults and a negative COVID-19 PCR test, taken in the four days prior.

Celebrity Flora will operate inner and outer loop itineraries; Celebrity Xpedition and Celebrity Xploration will operate Northern and Southern Loop itineraries.