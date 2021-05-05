  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
Princess Cruises Enhances OceanMedallion Dining Options Through App
May 05, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
(3:40 p.m. EDT) – In an effort to reduce lines and crowding when they return to service, Princess Cruises is opening up open all its dining rooms and restaurants to any time dining for the first time, with reservations made via an app.

The Dining My Way app, part of the line's OceanMedallion wearable technology, allows passengers to pre-plan and tailor where, when and with whom they want to dine. You can customize your request to indicate whether you want a leisurely experience or want to eat quickly, and even where you want to sit. There’s the option too of picking the same venue and dining time every night.

An enhancement to the line’s MedallionClass platform, the Dine My Way app will help Princess Cruises control capacity in dining venues as well.

"We believe guests are going to love the control and customization Dine My Way offers," said Jan Swartz, Princess Cruises president. "Instead of restricting dining choices during the pandemic, we've been able to expand the options for our guests and thanks to the unique, innovative capabilities of the OceanMedallion, reduce wait times and eliminate the need to stand in line."

In a post-pandemic world where people are used to on-demand ordering, the line is also enhancing its OceanNow on-demand menu to include entrees and beverage options from restaurants throughout the ship. Guests may order selections delivered to their stateroom or any other preferred location – such as to a table outdoors on the sundeck.

New personalization let you choose, for instance, what sauce you want on your steak. Orders can be made using the MedallionClass app on a smart device, via stateroom TVs or by asking a crew member to place the order.

In December, Princess Cruises announced a number of contactless enhancements including an e-muster that does not require gathering at a muster station. They also noted that all ships in the fleet would have the technology for MedallionClass.

