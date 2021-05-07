Ship Spotting: Your Weekly Round Up of Cruise Ships Worldwide

(11:40 a.m. EDT) -- It won't be long now until cruise ships around the world will start sailing with passengers again -- and we can't wait.

But until then, they have to get ready for sailing and as a result, we've spotted a number of ships heading into dock for a check up ahead of service.

Here's your weekly cruise ship round up wherever they are in the world.

A Jewel in the Seas

Ahead of its restart in Cyprus on July 10, Jewel of the Seas made a stop in Cadiz, Spain, for a drydock this week.

The ship, which will be in Cadiz until May 17, will undergo routine maintenance works on the propulsion, stabilization and maneuvering systems, as well as minor renovation works on the ship's structure on the deck and on fitting out, according to a statement from the Navantia shipyard.

They will also give it a good scrub with high-pressure hoses and a lick of paint on the hull before it heads to Limassol to begin its seven-night itineraries.

Jewel's visit follows one from Harmony of the Seas, which was in the Spanish shipyard for a month ahead of Jewel; and Symphony and Liberty of the Seas, which will also be making calls to Navantia in the next few weeks.

Though apart from Jewel, none of these ships are scheduled to return to service anytime soon… or are they? Watch this space.

After months of layup, shipyards in Europe are expecting a flurry of activity over the coming weeks ahead of restarts in the U.K. in May, Greece in June and Cyprus in July.

Costa Smerelda Restart

Costa joined fellow Italy-based line MSC Cruises with a restart from Italy after a four-month break, on its flagship, Costa Smerelda.

The ship left the Italian port of Savona on May 1, offering a week-long itinerary visiting Civitavecchia/Rome, Naples, Messina, Cagliari and La Spezia. And from July 3, the ship will be back on international itineraries, with week-long cruises in Italy, France and Spain.

Costa Smerelda is the first of four Costa ships that will be cruising this summer: on May 16, Costa Luminosa will restart, offering week-long cruises to Greece; on June 26, Costa Deliziosa will be back on one-week cruises to Greece. And on July 4, Costa Firenze, the line's newest ship, will be sailing on one-week Italy itinerary.

Mario Zanetti, President of Costa Cruises said: "We hope that today's restart will be a sign of a return to normality, for us, for our guests, whom we are pleased to welcome back onboard, and for all the suppliers working in our sector."

Crew Vaccines Continue in Miami

Ships have been going in and out of PortMiami, where a vaccine drive has been underway to get crew vaccinated against COVID-19 .

Royal Caribbean President Michael Bayley has been documenting the vaccine drive on his Facebook page. On May 5, crew from Independence of the Seas rolled up their sleeves, and on May 6, it was the crew from Mariner of the Seas turn.

On Friday, Oasis of the Seas sailed in PortMiami to get its crew vaccinated.

Royal Caribbean has not said yet if it will have a vaccine requirement for passengers and crew sailing from U.S. homeports, although the line has one in other countries. The CDC has told cruise lines that they can skip test cruises and perhaps start up earlier if they agree to have 95 percent of their passengers and 98 percent of their crew vaccinated.