  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
CDC Issues Next Phase of Technical Guidance; Still No Test Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Issues Proposal to CDC for July 4
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
CDC Hints That Cruising from U.S. Could Return as Soon as Mid-Summer
Florida Follows Through on Threat, Sues CDC Over Resumption of Cruise
CDC Meets with Cruise Industry, White House as Calls for Restart Grows
Is a July 4 U.S. Cruise Restart Still Possible for the Industry?
CDC: Cruising Could Restart From the U.S. by Mid-July
CDC Releases Further Guidance For Industry Test Cruises
CDC Loosens Mask Requirements For Vaccinated Passengers, Allows Independent Shore Trips
CDC Updates Cruise Guidance: Vaccinated Passengers Don't Need Test
(Photo: PhotobyTawat/Shutterstock.com)

CDC Updates Cruise Guidance: Vaccinated Passengers Don't Need Test

CDC Updates Cruise Guidance: Vaccinated Passengers Don't Need Test
(Photo: PhotobyTawat/Shutterstock.com)

May 17, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12:20 p.m. EDT) -- The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention late Friday updated its technical guidance for test cruises and initial revenue cruises. Significantly in the new guidance, the agency says that fully vaccinated passengers do not need to be tested during embarkation and disembarkation, nor during their sailings -- unless they are showing COVID-19 symptoms or have been exposed to the virus within 14 days of their sailing.

Testing is required for all unvaccinated passengers. The agency further advised cruise lines it's acceptable to use approved antigen testing, with PCR testing preferred. The agency also added wording in several areas leaving decisions at the discretion of the cruise lines, such as whether a vaccinated passenger who has been exposed to the virus but has no symptoms may board.

On Saturday, Royal Caribbean President and CEO Michael Bayley posted on Facebook that the latest updates: "All reflect the significant progress made with the vaccines. Reading the updates last night and this morning gives me increased optimism."

The changes to the CDC's Conditional Sailing Order, which has been in effect since late October, reflect the latest development on the back of the agency's update last week loosening requirements for mask wearing for vaccinated passengers, and allowing those who have been jabbed to explore independently on shore. The agency has not yet approved a return of U.S. cruises, which have been on hold since March 2020.

Further updates from the CDC are expected.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
CDC Updates Cruise Guidance: Vaccinated Passengers Don't Need Test
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites
© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.