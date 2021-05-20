  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer

More River Lines Announce European Restart Dates As American Travel Looks Possible For Summer
May 20, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
(12:15 p.m. EDT) -- Three more river cruise lines have announced summer 2021 restart dates, as the European Union moves toward approving international travel for vaccinated Americans.

Scenic and Emerald Cruises, river lines owned by Australia's Scenic Group, will restart their Europe season with sailings on Portugal's Douro River beginning in late July. Uniworld will be restarting in Italy and France.

Scenic Azure

On Scenic and Emerald, all guests must be fully vaccinated and the cruises are open only to U.S .and UK residents, the company said. The lines are popular with residents of Australia and Canada as well, but currently those countries are restricting international travel.

Scenic Azure will begin operating 11-day sailings on the Douro on July 30. Emerald Radiance will restart its eight-day itineraries on the river on July 31. Both ships will sail from Porto, Portugal, through November.

Scenic Group said its ship would operate under protocols established by a dedicated Health & Safety Steering Committee, and that the company had also been working with the Cruise Lines International Association and Portuguese authorities on health guidelines.

Joie de Vivre

Uniworld will restart with four ships, beginning in Italy with one of its most recent "Super Ship" transformations, S.S. La Venezia. The first trip, slated for June 18, 2021, will begin with two days in Milan before guests transfer to Venice to board the ship.

River cruises in France will come next, wtih departures on S.S. Bon Voyage in Bordeaux on June 27, S.S. Joie de Vivre in Paris and Normandy on July 4 and S.S. Catherine in Burgundy and Provence on July 11th.

Uniworld is not requiring a vaccine to sail, the line said. "Vaccination/testing requirements for guests will be dependent on country," a spokesperson said. "The Uniworld team will help facilitate any required tests needed for guests to return back to their home country."

Passengers who want to travel to France or Italy still might have to get vaccinated. While the two countries have not released their travel protocols yet, the measure put forth by the European Union focused on allowing travel for vaccinated tourists.

The announcements from Scenic, Emerald and Uniworld come a day after Viking put out July restart dates on a few of its summer itineraries in Portugal, France and countries along the Rhine River.

