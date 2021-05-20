  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
Update: When Will Cruising Restart in the UK?
Florida Ban On Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Cruise Industry Restart
Could There Still Be a Limited 2021 Alaska Cruise Season?
Ship Spotting: Your Weekly Round Up of Cruise Ships Worldwide
Texas Joins State Lawsuit Over CDC Cruise Ship Shutdown, Hearing May 12
New Norwegian Prima Cruise Ship Boasts Smaller Size, More Luxury, More Outdoor Space
No Masks Will Be Required at Royal’s Perfect Day at Coco Cay
Princess Cruises Cancels More Sailings, Still Hopeful About Alaska
MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa Sets Sail From Southampton Marking the Return of Cruising in England
MSC Virtuosa in Southampton (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa Sets Sail From Southampton Marking the Return of Cruising in England

MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa Sets Sail From Southampton Marking the Return of Cruising in England
MSC Virtuosa in Southampton (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

May 20, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(7:45 p.m BST) -- MSC Cruises newest ship, MSC Virtuosa, set sail from Southampton shortly after 7 p.m. tonight -- the first large cruise ship to leave UK shores since the worldwide pandemic.

The line's 6,200-passenger flagship departed with just 1,000 passengers onboard -- in line with government guidelines -- on a four-day round-trip cruise via Portland, Dorset.

It will be followed by Viking's newest ship, Viking Venus, which leaves from Portsmouth on May 22.

"We've been working really really hard in the last two weeks to make sure all the UK bodies and organisations involved in this happy," said MSC's managing director UK, Antonio Paradiso, speaking onboard.

"This is a historic day for the cruise industry and for the entire travel industry. It's great to be back.

The Galleria promenade on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

"Yesterday night I was walking along the promenade on the ship under the Union Jack and I felt really emotional. Maybe I was nervous, but I was emotional."

He added: "Let's send a good message out there -- we are back."

He also thanked the UK government for allowing cruising to resume.

MSC Virtuosa is one of very few ships sailing without mandatory vaccination for passengers, so children are allowed onboard. A negative PCR or lateral flow test and COVID-19 insurance is mandatory before boarding, plus another lateral flow test just before boarding.

Mask wearing, social distancing, no self-service stations, enhanced cleaning and booking for the theatre are some of the other key changes onboard.

The ship is the second in the line's Meraviglia-plus class, and has just been completed at the Chantiers d'Atlantique shipyard in Brittany, France.

The Champagne Bar on MSC Virtuosa (Photo: Adam Coulter/Cruise Critic)

It has a number of new-to-the-line features onboard including Rob the robotic bartender and two new restaurants -- the Asian-fusion Indochine and Hola! Tacos, a Mexican restaurant.

Many of the other features that launched with Meraviglia, including the 80m-LED ceiling in the main promenade, are the same.

MSC Virtuosa and Viking Venus are just the first two ships of what will be a total of 21 ships sailing around these shores by summer's end.

Some are brand-new vessels, many of which have never carried passengers despite being launched more than a year ago. These include P&O Cruises' new flagship, Iona; Virgin Voyages Scarlet Lady; and Saga's Spirit of Adventure.

Other lines which are set to sail this summer include Marella, Cunard, Princess, Noble Caledonia, Regent Seven Seas and Hurtigruten.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
MSC Cruises' MSC Virtuosa Sets Sail From Southampton Marking the Return of Cruising in England
5
Alaska 2021 Cruise Season Gets Closer As U.S. House Approves Measure To Save Tourism
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.