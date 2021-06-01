Silversea Adds Summer 2021 Cruises in Alaska, Iceland

(9:15 a.m. EDT) – Silversea is resuming service on fully vaccinated ships in Iceland and Alaska this summer, making it the first luxury line to announce a return to service in Alaska.

Silver Muse will sail round-trip to Alaska from Seattle, starting July 29. The itineraries will range from 10 to 11 days, and include stops at Ketchikan, Juneau, Wrangell, Skagway and Sitka, as well as scenic cruising at Sawyer Glacier.

The move to Alaska is only possible because of the U.S. Alaska Tourism Restoration Act, which enables cruises to Alaska without required stops in Canada.

Silver Shadow meanwhile, will circumnavigate Iceland with the launch of three new country-intensive 10-day itineraries, starting July 30. The ship will homeport in Reykjavik and visit Grundarfjordur, Isafjordur, Siglufjordur, Akureyri, Husavik, Seydisfjordur, and the island of Heimaey.

Both ships will sail with a fully vaccinated crew, and require all passengers to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

"We proudly continue to lead the ultra-luxury cruise industry’s healthy return to service and commend the leadership of Alaska and Iceland for taking steps to advance the safe resumption of global travel," said Roberto Martinoli, Silversea's President and CEO.

"The return to service is fast gaining momentum, and we’ve seen exceptional demand for travel in Alaska and Iceland."

The line joins several others in the Alaska cruise rush, including sister brands Royal Caribbean and Celebrity Cruises; Holland America Line, Princess, Carnival and Norwegian, though these are all big ship lines.

On the Iceland cruises, shore excursions are included in the fare, as cruises in the country currently require passengers to travel in a protected "bubble", which means passengers are not allowed to explore independently.

Highlights include a half-day tour from Akureyri to Iceland’s lava fields, hot pools and waterfalls; a puffin tour from Grundarfjordur; an all-terrain vehicle adventure from Heimaey to visit the Vestmannaeyjar Archipelago and the Eldfell Volcano; a 4x4 glacier safari with an ice cave visit; and a journey into Iceland's herring tradition in Siglufjordur with a tasting.