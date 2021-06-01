  • TRAVEL NOTICE: Learn more about COVID-19
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Hurtigruten Plans a Phased Return to Cruise Operations Possibly Next Month
Cruise Lines Start Outlining Return to Service Plans
Hurtigruten Becomes the First Ocean Cruise Line in the World to Resume Cruising
World's First Big Ship Cruise Line to Resume Operations
Just Back From Hurtigruten's Finnmarken: The First Cruise Ship to Set Sail, Post-Covid
Hurtigruten Brings Forward UK Cruises to September; Ramps Up Return to Cruising
COVID-19 Passenger Outbreaks Take Place On Two International Cruise Lines
Early Efforts To Resume Cruises Fall Prey to COVID-19, Lessons Learned
Royal Caribbean Adds Summer 2021 Cruises from Bermuda; Vaccinations Required For Adults and Crew
Stakeholders, Cruisers React to New CDC Technical Orders on Cruise
Hurtigruten Announces Return to Service for All Coastal Voyage Cruise Ships This Summer
Richard With

Hurtigruten Announces Return to Service for All Coastal Voyage Cruise Ships This Summer

Hurtigruten Announces Return to Service for All Coastal Voyage Cruise Ships This Summer
Richard With

June 01, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10 a.m. EDT) -- Hurtigruten, the Norway-based cruise line, has announced a return to service for all seven of its ships which operate the Norwegian Coastal Voyage from this July.

Though the line has been operating the Norwegian Coastal Express throughout the pandemic, it has been a skeleton service and just for locals, delivering essential goods and mail.

The full return to service means that international travelers will be able to get back onboard for the famed itinerary, which starts in Bergen in the south and ends up in Kirkenes in the far north -- a distance of almost 1,000 miles.

The line is not insisting on fully vaccinated passengers, but will be "following the latest guidelines from the health authorities".

At present, these include: mask wearing, social distancing, deep cleaning, hand washing and taking a pre-boarding test. Crew are also regularly tested.

"Our step-by-step return to sailing under our strict health and safety procedures has been extremely well received from both guests, our crew and the local communities," said Hurtigruten Norwegian Coastal Express CEO Hedda Felin.

"We continuously adapt to the Norwegian authorities plans for reopening, and follow all guidelines and recommendations."

She added that operating throughout the pandemic gave the line "unparalleled experience" in terms of preparing for a full return to service.

Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said: "As vaccines are being rolled out and travel restrictions are lifted, we are seeing a huge pent up demand and strong booking trends across all markets.

"When international travel resumes, we will be ready to welcome our guests on board again."

The seven ships are: MS Kong Harald, MS Nordlys, MS Nordnorge, MS Nordkapp, MS Polarlys, MS Richard With and MS Vesteralen.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Which Cruise Lines Have Restarted Cruising?
5
Disney Cruise Line Gets CDC OK For Test Cruise From Port Canaveral
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.