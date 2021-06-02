Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line Gets CDC Green Light For June 25 Test Cruise

(Updated 4 p.m. EDT) -- Bahamas Paradise Cruise Line received approval Wednesday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct a test cruise prior to its anticipated return to service on July 2, 2021.

The sailings -- which Bahamas Paradise notes are not open to members of the public or media -- will take place June 25 aboard Grand Classica with a small, private group of pre-selected passengers who have been fully vaccinated.

The ship will sail from its homeport of Palm Beach Florida to Grand Bahama Island on a two-night sailing. In keeping with CDC regulations, this test cruise will focus on all aspects of the onboard experience, and will test dining, entertainment, leisure activities and shore excursions in Freeport, Bahamas.

The line is the latest U.S.-based cruise line to announce it has received approval from the CDC to conduct simulated voyages, following news from Disney Cruise Line, and Royal Caribbean.

The test cruise route is required of cruise ships that will not meet a 95 percent threshold of vaccinated passengers. A Bahamas Paradise spokesperson indicated to Cruise Critic it would not require mandatory vaccination against COVID-19 aboard Grand Classica.