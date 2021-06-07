Carnival Announces July Restart From Texas With Vaccinated Cruise Ships

(10 a.m. EDT) – Carnival Cruise Line confirmed its July restart in the U.S. with two ships sailing with a full vaccination requirement from Galveston.

Carnival Vista will be the first ship to set sail on July 3, with Carnival Breeze following on July 15.

The cruises are only open to passengers who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, meaning that they have received their final dose at least 14 days prior to the start of the cruise. By default, the vaccine rule means that children under 12 will not be able to sail.

Carnival Cruise Line President Christine Duffy, who had previously said that the line would not require vaccines, acknowledged the difficulties that cruise lines have in sailing with unvaccinated guests.

"We appreciate the progress and support for our U.S. restart from the CDC and other key federal agencies; however, the current CDC requirements for cruising with a guest base that is unvaccinated will make it very difficult to deliver the experience our guests expect, especially given the large number of families with younger children who sail with us. As a result, our alternative is to operate our ships from the U.S. during the month of July with vaccinated guests," she said.

The decision to sail from Texas means the line is not subject to the ruling in Florida passed by Gov. Ron de Santis that has instituted a vaccine passport ban.

However, Carnival had also identified Carnival Horizon for a July restart, sailing from Miami. In its announcement, the line said that it would continue to work with the state of Florida and the CDC and provide an update on required protocols by Friday.