Silversea Restarts Cruising in Greece Today, Galapagos Tomorrow

June 18, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(7:15 a.m. EDT) -- Silversea Cruises marks its return to global operations with the maiden voyage of its new flagship, Silver Moon, from Athens today.

The launch of the 596-passenger ship also represents the unveiling of the line's long-awaited S.A.L.T. (Sea And Land Taste) -- Silversea's immersive culinary programme.

The inaugural sailing of Silversea’s new expeditionary vessel, Silver Origin, will depart from San Cristobal in the Galapagos tomorrow, 19 June, sailing with all-new itineraries.

Both ships will sail with fully vaccinated passengers and crew.

"With the maiden voyages of these two beautiful ships, we welcome guests to rediscover exotic destinations, cultures, and cuisines in our trademark level of comfort, with impeccable personalised service," says Silversea's President and CEO Roberto Martinoli.

"These initial sailings will transport guests to our most sought-after destinations in the Greek Isles and the Galapagos Archipelago, and we look forward to the further expansion of our offering in July with resumed service to Alaska on Silver Muse  and Iceland on Silver Shadow. I look forward to personally welcoming our guests aboard Silver Moon in Greece." 

Sailing out of Athens (Piraeus), Silver Moon will operate 10-day itineraries in the Greek Isles with a nearly 1:1 crew-to-guest ratio. Silver Origin welcomes travellers to the Galapagos islands with year-round, ultra-luxury expeditionary voyages, offering balcony-only suites, and what Silversea claims are the highest expert guide-to-guest ratio in the Galapagos (1:10), and the highest Zodiac-to-guest ratio (1:12.5) in the region. 

Silver Origin is the first destination-specific ship built by Silversea and one of the most energy-efficient ships in its class. 

Silver Muse will set sail to Alaska from 29 July, while Silver Shadow will sail on circumnavigations of Iceland from 30 July. 

The line released the following statement about its health and safety protocols: "Silversea continues to work closely with relevant government bodies and health authorities to maintain a multi-layered set of science-backed protocols to help ensure the health and safety of our guests, crew, and visited communities."

