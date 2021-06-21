Live From Celebrity Apex: Our Favorite Pools and Sun Decks

Cruise Critic's Editor-in-Chief Colleen McDaniel is onboard Celebrity Apex's maiden voyage from Athens. Want to know what it's like onboard Celebrity Cruises' newest ship? Come back tomorrow for a brand-new video, highlighting another onboard area of the ship.
Day 2: Pools
Hi everyone! Colleen McDaniel here, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.
Now today onboard Celebrity Apex I wanted to highlight the pool deck. They call this the Resort Deck and it really does feel like a resort. It's this great space with a really nice-sized pool, plenty of lounge chairs and gorgeous artwork everywhere. There's also a bar and, of course, the best selfie spot on board this ship.
So we are on Deck 15, which is a deck up from the Resort Deck. Now you get a really great view of the pool back here. You can see the Mast Grill, which offers hamburgers and hot dogs throughout the day, and you get a really great view of the cabanas, which are available for rental throughout the day. My favorite feature on this deck is actually the jogging track. As a runner, I really appreciate the fact that it has some undulations -- it's not just a lazy loop around the deck. It has a little up, a little down and offers a nice view no matter where you are.
Now behind me you can see what they call the Champagne Glass -- or the Martini Glass -- hot tubs. These are a really popular spot, especially after the sun goes down. They light up and they're absolutely beautiful.
If sun worshipping isn't your thing or if you just need a little space to chill, the adult-only area -- The Solarium -- is your spot. This is a totally relaxing space where you can grab a lounge chair, sit, read, nap and just enjoy the day while you're at sea.
