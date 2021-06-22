  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
P&O Cruises Announces Full Winter 2020/2021 Programme
P&O Cruises' New Ship Iona to Debut Strictly Come Dancing Supper Club
P&O Cruises Launches Summer 2021 and Winter 2021/2022 Programme – New Itineraries, Homeports and Overnight Calls
Update: When Will Cruising Restart in the UK?
P&O Cruises Cancels All International Summer Sailings, Adds Round-Britain Cruises
P&O Cruises Reveals Host of New Dining & Entertainment Features to Debut on New Ship Arvia
P&O Cruises to Restart UK Cruising in June for Vaccinated Residents Only
MSC Cruises Latest Cruise Line to Announce U.K. Restart
P&O Cruises Sees "Unprecedented" Demand for Domestic Cruises, Crashing Website
British Isles Cruise Deals: 2021 Summer "Seacations"
P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of Fleet Not Sailing This Summer, Revises Vaccination Policy
Iona (Photo: P&O Cruises)

P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of Fleet Not Sailing This Summer, Revises Vaccination Policy

P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of Fleet Not Sailing This Summer, Revises Vaccination Policy
Iona (Photo: P&O Cruises)

June 22, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:20 a.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises has extended the suspension of Ventura, Azura, Arcadia and Aurora -- the latter two ships deep into 2022.

The line confirmed sailings on the ships would be suspended until the following dates: Ventura -- October 3; Azura -- December 10, 2021; Arcadia -- March 27 and Aurora -- April 13, 2022.

Britannia restarts on Sunday and will begin its planned western Mediterranean itineraries on September 25 to October before repositioning to the Caribbean for the winter.

New flagship Iona restarts round-Britain cruises on August 7 and will start its Atlantic coast itineraries also from September 25.

From September 25, the line is dropping its mandate for all passengers to be vaccinated, instead asking for proof of a negative PCR test for under 18s -- thus allowing children back onboard. The current fully vaccinated policy effectively precludes children onboard the round-Britain sailings.

The PCR and COVID-19 test at the terminal will be provided on a complimentary basis.

"This vaccination and testing policy will be reviewed on a regular basis as the global situation continues to evolve," the line confirmed.

P&O Cruises also explained why Arcadia and Aurora's long delay to return to service:

"The length and complexity of Arcadia and Aurora’s planned long haul cruises from January next year has forced their cancellation and these two ships will not begin sailing until next year. However a replacement itinerary for Aurora, with winter sun appeal, will be announced shortly."

P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow said: "We are very much looking forward to getting Britannia and Iona back to sea for the series of UK coastal cruises – staycations at their best - which are certainly proving very popular and then beginning our international re-start as we phase in each of the other ships."

He added: "We are confident that destinations will soon open up their borders both for UK travellers and also for cruise ships. Spain and its islands and the Caribbean are both looking very positive and we are seeing, one by one, countries publicly looking forward to welcoming us back."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Hurtigruten Expeditions Expands Cruise Operations to the Galapagos Islands
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.