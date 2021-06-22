  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Just Back From: Hurtigruten's MS Roald Amundsen Shipyard Tour
Tahiti, Croatia, Cambodia & More: The Newest Cruise Ship Itineraries
Just Back From Hurtigruten: 8 Reasons to Pay Attention to New Cruise Ship MS Roald Amundsen
Hurtigruten Christens New Roald Amundsen Cruise Ship
Viking Cruises Debuts South America & Galapagos Programme
Cruise Lines Start Outlining Return to Service Plans
Luxury Galapagos Cruise Ship Silver Origin Debuts; Logistical Challenges Still Loom
Hurtigruten Brings Forward UK Cruises to September; Ramps Up Return to Cruising
'So Far from Mass Tourism': How the Galapagos Islands Could Help Restart Cruises
Silversea joins Celebrity Cruises, Other Cruise Lines With Galapagos Restart This Summer
Hurtigruten Expeditions Expands Cruise Operations to the Galapagos Islands
Hurtigruten teams up with Metropolitan Touring in the Galapagos

Hurtigruten Expeditions Expands Cruise Operations to the Galapagos Islands

Hurtigruten Expeditions Expands Cruise Operations to the Galapagos Islands
Hurtigruten teams up with Metropolitan Touring in the Galapagos

June 22, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11 a.m. EDT) -- Hurtigruten Expeditions is teaming up with Metropolitan Touring to offer Galapagos cruising from January next year.

It will be the first time the Norway-based line, which specialises primarily in Polar expeditions, has had a presence in the iconic islands.

The line has entered into a long-term strategic partnership with Metropolitan Touring, one of the pioneers of Galapagos cruising, which includes refurbishing and relaunching one of its ships Santa Cruz II in Hurtigruten livery.

"We are extremely excited to expand our South America offering to one of the most spectacular destinations on the planet," Hurtigruten Group CEO Daniel Skjeldam said.

The Galapagos Islands are extremely tightly regulated in terms of tourism and all lines have to apply for a licence to operate, which come up very infrequently. By entering into a strategic partnership, it allows Hurtigruten to operate jointly with Metropolitan without having to wait for their own licence.

"We wanted to be in the Galapagos for the past six or seven years. When we started discussing it we found Galapagos to perfectly fit our product," he said. "Then we found Metropolitan had exactly the same way of dealing with things, protecting the waters in an environmentally-friendly way -- we are kindred spirits."

Hurtigruten is now two separate companies -- Hurtigruten Expeditions and Norwegian Coastal Express, the latter operating the classic Norwegian coastal voyage.

Skjeldam explained that this move was just the beginning of further expansion by Expeditions to non-Polar regions: "Our strategy is to grow significantly outside Polar areas, so this is the first of hopefully many announcements on more destiantions outside Polar waters."

Ecuador-based Metropolitan Touring pioneered Galapagos cruising some 70 years ago, and operates three ships in the islands: Santa Cruz II, La Pinta and Isabela II.

"This partnership brings together two companies that combine the best of two worlds: Hurtigruten Expeditions as a global player with an excellent reputation in expedition cruises, and our long history, deep knowledge and amazing, experienced teams working in the Galapagos Islands," said Metropolitan Touring CEO Paulina Burbano de Lara.

"We believe the partnership will bolster the Galapagos' reputation as a nature-based, responsible travel destination on the global stage."

"We have seen a clear trend of travelers seeking out truly unique and meaningful travel experiences, with a sharp increase in demand for the type of small ships/big experiences we offer.

"The pandemic has dramatically pushed this development forward. There is huge pent-up demand for traveling right now and we are responding with this breath-taking new destination."

As well as a repainted livery, Santa Cruz II will also have all suites and cabins, explorer lounge, dining room, bar and other public areas fully upgraded. A Hurtigruten Expeditions hallmark, a Science Area, will also be added, where guests and the onboard expedition team will create an even deeper understanding of the wonders they explore.

Under Ecuadorian law, crew have to be local. Food will mainly be sourced locally, and the refurb will see a strong emphasis on local design rather than Norwegian.

With both companies sharing common values in investing in sustainability, all Hurtigruten Expeditions cruises to Galapagos are carbon neutral. Hurtigruten Expeditions guests will contribute directly to the protection of biodiverse forests in northwestern Ecuador, named a UNESCO biosphere reserve in 2018.

The line will offer six-day cruises around the islands, starting in January 2022; followed by four- and six-day cruises from 2023.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
Hurtigruten Expeditions Expands Cruise Operations to the Galapagos Islands
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.