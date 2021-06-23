Carnival Cruise Line to Acquire Two Additional Cruise Ships by 2023

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Carnival Mardi Gras (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

Carnival Mardi Gras (Image: Carnival Cruise Line)

June 23, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(12:15 p.m. EDT) -- Carnival Cruise Line announced Wednesday it will acquire two additional ships for its fleet, both of which will enter service by 2023.

Carnival will take delivery of an Excel-class ship, similar to Mardi Gras, that had previously been assigned to German-oriented brand AIDA Cruises. That newbuild, as-yet-unnamed, will enter service in late 2023.

Carnival will also acquire the 2004-built Costa Magica from sister-brand Costa Cruises. The Fortuna-class cruise ship is a derivative of Carnival's original Destiny class vessels that include Carnival Sunshine, Carnival Sunrise, and Carnival Radiance.

Costa Magica will undergo a formal drydock and transformation before joining the fleet in mid-2022. The vessel's new name and features have yet to be announced.

"We are excited about these additions to our fleet which reflect the strong position that Carnival has established in the U.S., the pent-up demand we continue to see for cruise vacations, and the overall plans by Carnival Corporation to optimize capacity and growth in key markets," said Christine Duffy, president of Carnival Cruise Line. 

"While our immediate focus is on our restart of guest operations this summer, this is another cause for excitement at Carnival, and we will be announcing more detailed plans about homeports, itineraries and ship names very soon.”

Carnival plans to restart its cruises from the United States aboard Carnival Vista on July 3, 2021.

Cruise Critic will update this story with additional details as they become available.

