Celebrity Edge Will Make First Cruise Ship Sailing From the U.S. This Weekend, CDC Cleared

(1:30 p.m. EDT) -- Celebrity Edge is set to go ahead and be the first cruise ship to sail from the U.S. this weekend since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

Concerns among Cruise Critic members slated to sail on the momentous cruise from Fort Lauderdale had emerged after Celebrity Edge was moved to the "red" list by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control & Prevention. Generally, red status means that a ship has had a positive COVID-19 result.

In a statement, Celebrity Cruises noted that in last week's routine testing, an asymptomatic case emerged.

"During last week’s routine crew testing, all of our more than 900 crew tested negative with the exception of one asymptomatic positive crew member. That crew member has since been moved off the ship and all crew have retested negative within the last 24 hours.

We remain in final preparations for Saturday’s sailing and Celebrity Edge will sail with an approved CDC certificate. We look forward to welcoming our guests back onboard."

The sailing, with fully vaccinated crew and passengers, leaves on Saturday June 26. The weeklong cruise will visit Cozumel and Costa Maya in Mexico, as well as Nassau in the Bahamas.

It will mark the third ship back in service for Celebrity Cruises. Celebrity Millennium began cruises from St. Maarten on June 5, and the line just relaunched its brand-new ship, Celebrity Apex in Greece (check out Cruise Critic's YouTube channel for full coverage).