Live From Celebrity Apex -- A Video Tour of Eden

Cruise Critic is onboard Celebrity Apex, which is sailing its maiden voyage from Athens, Greece. Today, we explore the cruise ship's spectacular entertainment space, Eden. It's like nothing you've ever seen before. Find out what it's like to cruise on Celebrity Cruises' newest ship.

Day 6: Eden

Hi everybody. I'm Colleen McDaniel, Editor-in-Chief of Cruise Critic.

Now today we are onboard Celebrity Apex and I wanted to show you one of the most special places onboard. This is Eden.

Eden is a multi-level, multi-use space that is used for things like entertainment. It has a great bar; it has a wonderful restaurant. During the day you can just chill out and relax, read a book, watch the sea. At night, it amps up a little bit. It's got this bar where you can get spectacular craft cocktails that are beyond your imagination. It also has musicians, acrobats, aerialists -- a little bit of everything. It's a feast for the senses.

Not to be missed, Eden has a specialty dining restaurant where it has an open kitchen you can watch your meals be prepared by the chefs onboard.

*Overall, the decor is very much connected to nature. You'll see that there are plants everywhere and the space is really a serene green. We love that there are even some chairs that look like lily pads. It's a lot of fun and it is the most whimsical space you will find onboard Celebrity Apex.