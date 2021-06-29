  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Are Cruise Lines Waiting for a COVID-19 Vaccine Before Resuming Service?
CDC Issues Next Phase of Technical Guidance; Still No Test Cruises
Celebrity Says Vaccines Still Required for U.S. Cruises, Unvaccinated Passengers Will Face Tests, Restrictions
Carnival Clarifies Vaccination Requirements for Galveston Cruises, Allows Small Number of Unvaccinated Children
Royal Caribbean Outlines Protocols for Cruises from Florida aboard Freedom of the Seas
Celebrity Clarifies Rules for Florida Cruises; Unvaccinated Passengers Face Additional Restrictions
Royal Caribbean Runs First Test Cruise From Miami On Freedom of the Seas
What Cruise Lines Are Doing When Isolated COVID Cases Happen Onboard
Celebrity Edge Sets Sail From Fort Lauderdale, Marking Cruise Industry Return In U.S.
Royal Caribbean Outlines Vaccinated, Unvaccinated Spaces aboard July Freedom of the Seas Cruises
Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate
freedom of the seas

Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate

Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate
freedom of the seas

June 29, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:30 a.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday it has received formal approval from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to conduct revenue operations aboard Freedom of the Seas, paving the way for Royal Caribbean's first U.S. cruise departure in 15 months.

Freedom of the Seas was granted a Conditional Sailing Certificate by the CDC following its successful simulated test voyage earlier this month. A necessary step for any cruise ship operating out of U.S. waters without full vaccination mandates, these test cruises have been scheduled by numerous lines seeking their own restart from U.S. homeports.

Freedom of the Seas departs July 2 from Miami and sails over the Independence Day long weekend. The ship will call on Nassau and Perfect Day at CocoCay, and Cruise Critic will be onboard to report live from Royal Caribbean's first U.S. departure since the pandemic shut down travel in March 2020.

Royal Caribbean notes Freedom of the Seas will sail with all crew vaccinated, and a majority of passengers vaccinated. Most of the unvaccinated passengers onboard will be children currently ineligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

In recent days, Royal Caribbean has rolled out a list of protocols and restrictions for those passengers who are either unvaccinated or who decline to provide proof of vaccination, including restricted access to select bars, lounges, entertainment venues, dining areas and other amenities like the ship's spa and casino, both of which are off-limits to all but vaccinated passengers.

Cruise Critic will be reporting from onboard Freedom of the Seas beginning this Friday.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate
5
P&O Cruises Restarts Cruising For First Time in 15 Months on Britannia
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.