  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Key West Will Vote On Cruise Ship Limitations in November
How Do Cruise Critic Readers Feel About Cruising from Florida?
Key West Votes to Limit Large Cruise Ship Calls
DeSantis Presses CDC to Reopen Cruise in Florida, Threatens Lawsuit
Florida Bill To Overturn Key West Cruise Ship Limits Passes, Goes to Governor
Florida Ban On Vaccine Mandates Could Impact Cruise Industry Restart
Texas Joins State Lawsuit Over CDC Cruise Ship Shutdown, Hearing May 12
Could An August Restart of U.S. Cruises Really Happen?
Alaska 2021 Cruise Season Gets Closer As U.S. House Approves Measure To Save Tourism
Petition to Limit Cruise Ship Calls in Juneau Fails
Florida Governor Ends Key West’s Cruise Ship Ban
Key West Port

Florida Governor Ends Key West’s Cruise Ship Ban

Florida Governor Ends Key West’s Cruise Ship Ban
Key West Port

June 30, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(1:45 p.m. EDT) Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has signed into a law a measure that effectively ends Key West’s bid to cut back on cruise ship traffic. As a result, big ships will continue to have access to the popular port.

Lawmakers in both the Florida Senate and House had earlier voted to override the city’s local referendum limiting which ships can sail into port. The new Florida law says local authorities cannot pass ballot initiatives or referendums that limit maritime commerce, and is retroactive.

Last November, Key West voters overwhelmingly approved a three-ballot initiative that would have dramatically impacted cruise itineraries calling on the city.

One initiative would have capped the number of passengers and crew disembarking from cruise ships daily at 1,500. Another banned any ships carrying more than 1,300 onboard from docking in the city. The third measure gave docking priority to ships with the best health and safety records.

The rules would have eliminated visits altogether from lines such as Carnival, Disney, Norwegian and Royal Caribbean that make up the bulk of Key West's cruise ship traffic. Smaller ships, including luxury vessels, would be allowed to continue calling on the city. Prior to the pandemic, about a third of Key West’s three million visitors arrived by cruise ship.

Among the arguments in support of the Key West ban were that overnight visitors typically spend more money in the local community than cruise passengers visiting for only a few hours. Environmental concerns were also cited.

Key West Port

The Key West measures spurred other communities from Bar Harbor, Maine to Juneau to rethink their own reliance on the cruise industry. However, a petition drive to limit ships in Juneau failed to gain traction.

There are indications Key West may not be ready to give up its fight. In response to Governor Ron DeSantis signing Senate Bill 1194, the Key West City Commission has scheduled a meeting for Tuesday, July 6, to consider the city’s direction on cruise ships moving forward, according to a posting on the city website.

“In November of 2020, a citywide referendum added limiting language to the City’s Charter,” the posting reads. “The Commission will hear from the legal department and explore the best way to move forward.”

Cruise Critic will update this story as more information becomes available.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Live from Marella Explorer: Aboard Marella Cruises First Sailing in 15 Months
5
Freedom of the Seas Cruise Cleared to Sail This Friday as Ship Receives CDC Certificate
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.