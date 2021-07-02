Celebrity Silhouette Sets Sail on First Cruise in 15 Months

(6 p.m. BST) -- Celebrity Silhouette has set sail for the first time with paying passengers since March 2020 on a six-day English coastal cruise.

The 2,995-passenger ship, which sailed a one-day "cruise to nowhere" on Friday for friends and employees of the line, departed Southampton with just 1,000 passengers onboard on Saturday in keeping with current government guidelines.

Silhouette is sailing with all over-18s double vaccinated and all kids with proof of a negative PCR test and will call in at Dover, Belfast and Liverpool.

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President and Managing Director EMEA for Celebrity Cruises, said:

"After over a year away, it's a truly special feeling to be welcoming the beautiful Celebrity Silhouette back to UK shores. Our much anticipated summer season marks a real vote of confidence in the UK cruise industry and the excitement among crew and guests is palpable. Most importantly, we can't wait to treat our guests to the ultimate luxury staycation and give them the opportunity to relax and unwind while looking out at the stunning British coastline."

Celebrity's restart marks a big week for English cruising, with Marella Explorer departing Southampton last Friday, P&O Cruises Britannia on Sunday and Saga's Spirit of Discovery which left Tilbury on Monday.

It also comes just four days before sister brand Royal Caribbean restarts cruising from the UK on Anthem of the Seas, on July 7.

Silhouette, which is 10-years-old this year, had a significant refurbishment last year, as part of Celebrity's ongoing upgrades to its existing fleet.

Many of the features are taken from its new ship class, Edge, and include the installation of The Retreat for suite guests, which includes a private lounge, bar and sundeck.

Other new features include Craft Social, which offers craft beers on tap; a refurbished Lawn Club on the top deck and enhancements to the Sunset Bar, Solarium and Fitness Centre.

Silhouette will stay in English waters offering six-night sailings throughout the summer.