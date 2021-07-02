  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Confirms a Full 2021 Season From UK and Signs With Chelsea FC
Southampton Cruise Port Gears Up for MSC Bellissima Launch, More Celebrity Acts Confirmed
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of MSC Bellissima at Shipyard in France
MSC Cruises Marks Milestone For Next New Ship Build, World Class
MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Invest in New Terminal For Southampton
MSC Cruises to Base New Flagship in Southampton for Round-Britain Cruises
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
Ship Spotting: Cruise Ships Get Set for Restart of Cruising
Big Week For English Cruising As Three Ships Come Sailing In
Live From MSC Virtuosa: Back on a Big New Cruise Ship For the First Time
New Southampton Terminal Welcomes First Cruise Ship
Fifth Terminal Port of Southampton

New Southampton Terminal Welcomes First Cruise Ship

New Southampton Terminal Welcomes First Cruise Ship
Fifth Terminal Port of Southampton

July 02, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(12.01 a.m. BST) -- Southampton's new cruise terminal welcomes its first ship today, MSC Virtuosa.

The Horizon Terminal will allow ship-to-shore power connectivity and is fitted with 2,000 solar panels -- meaning it generates more energy than it uses.

Last year, Associated British Ports announced the new £55 million multi-user cruise terminal in partnership with MSC Cruises and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd.

Alastair Welch, Director of ABP Southampton, said: "We’re incredibly proud to be building the infrastructure for the future of cruise with a commitment to sustainable operations.

"We marked the UK restart of cruise with MSC Virtuosa leaving the port with the first passengers on 20 May and we're excited to announce this next significant milestone for the future of cruise in the Port of Southampton.

"This next-generation-ready terminal strengthens the Port of Southampton's position as Europe's leading cruise turn-around port and is a huge vote of confidence in the future of cruise."

Antonio Paradiso, Managing Director of MSC Cruises UK & Ireland, said: "Today marks another important moment for MSC Cruises in the UK as MSC Virtuosa becomes the first cruise ship to call at the new Horizon Cruise Terminal in Southampton, further enhancing the cruise experience for our guests.

We have a long term commercial partnership with ABP Southampton with a commitment that will see us bring even more guests to the port in the coming years, despite these challenging times, when Southampton will play a key part in our itineraries for international cruises."

"We congratulate the Port of Southampton on the opening of the new Horizon Cruise Terminal," said Howard Sherman, Executive Vice President of Destination Services and Onboard Revenue at Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings.

"This project marks the continuation of a long-standing partnership between Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings and the Port of Southampton. We look forward to the debut of Seven Seas Splendor, the first ship in our fleet scheduled to visit the new terminal this Autumn."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
New Southampton Terminal Welcomes First Cruise Ship
5
Virgin Voyages Takes Delivery of Valiant Lady Cruise Ship, Resilient Lady "Floated Out"
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.