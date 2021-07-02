Crystal Releases Full Lineup of 2021 River Cruises

(11:15 a.m. EDT) -- Crystal River Cruises has unveiled its full 2021 deployment schedule as the line plans to resume operations in Europe beginning this August.

The final 2021 sailing schedule has a total of 35 departures for the luxury line, ranging in length from seven to 11 nights. Crystal Ravel returns to the rivers on August 29, followed the next day by Crystal Debussy.

Crystal has planned for a gradual restart of service by consolidating sailings aboard its Crystal Bach and Crystal Mahler onboard identical sister ships Crystal Debussy and Crystal Ravel for the remainder of 2021.

The extra-wide Crystal Mozart is expected to return to the rivers in March of 2022 on departures from Vienna.

Crystal mentions "tremendous demand" for its fall and winter 2021 river cruises, noting that its Christmas Markets sailings are already entirely sold out.

“We are looking forward with great excitement and anticipation to welcoming our guests back aboard our all-suite, all-butler serviced river ships to share the stunning cultural sights and natural beauty of Europe’s most treasured river destinations,” said Walter Littlejohn, Crystal River Cruises’ senior vice president and managing director. “While our Christmas Market voyages are completely sold out there is still availability for select voyages, which we know will be welcome news for guests who have been postponing their plans waiting for travel restrictions to ease."

The award-winning luxury cruise line yesterday refuted claims its river fleet was up for sale.

"We emphatically deny the accuracy of an email sent to our competitors by a Florida ship broker, with whom we have no contractual relationship and to whom our legal team has issued an immediate cease and desist letter," said Littlejohn.

"We would like to assure our valued guests, travel advisors and team members that Crystal is steadfastly focused on pivoting away from the travails of the pandemic as we prepare to gradually resume service this year on August 29 with Crystal Ravel on the Danube and August 30 with Crystal Debussy on the Rhine, both of which are very heavily booked."

Crystal is also making inroads on restarting its oceangoing fleet. New sailings from Nassau aboard Crystal Serenity begin on July 3, while new departures are expected to be announced shortly for Crystal Symphony following the cancellation of its St. Maarten and Antigua itineraries.

Crystal Endeavor, meanwhile, makes its debut in Iceland on July 17, 2021.