  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Marella Cruises' Winter 2020/2021 Deployment and New Itineraries Revealed
Marella Cruises Reveals New 2021/22 Itineraries to the US, Caribbean and Asia
Marella Cruises Retires Marella Dream From Fleet; Cancels Entire US Season for Marella Discovery
Princess Cruises Adds Three New UK Cruises Following Alaska Cancellations
Update: When Will Cruising Restart in the UK?
Marella Reveals Start Dates, Ships for Summer Cruises
Norwegian Cruise Line Announces Western Mediterranean Restart in September
P&O Cruises Extends Suspension of Fleet Not Sailing This Summer, Revises Vaccination Policy
P&O Cruises Restarts Cruising For First Time in 15 Months on Britannia
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
Marella Explorer 2 exterior

Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September

Marella Cruises Announces International Restart in September
Marella Explorer 2 exterior

July 08, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(10:45 a.m. BST) -- Marella Cruises plan to restart fly-cruises from 3 September 2021 with ships based in Spain and Greece.

Adults-only Marella Explorer 2 will be based in Malaga and offer two new Spain itineraries -- "Continental Coasts" will visit Palamos before calling in at Barcelona, Palma, Alicante, and Almeria. "Spirit of Iberia" will call at Valencia, Ibiza, Cartagena, Gibraltar and Cadiz.  

Marella Discovery will home port in Corfu and will sail between September and October on three new itineraries calling at all Greek ports, including Santorini, Mykonos, Rhodes and Crete. 

Marella has just restarted cruising after a 15-month pause, with Marella Explorer departing Southampton on June 25 for a round-England cruise.

The line has an over-18s fully-vaccinated policy, with under-18s required to show proof of a negative lateral flow test.

Managing Director of Cruise TUI UK & I Chris Hackney said: "Following the successful start of our first ever domestic sailings we are delighted to announce our plans to restart our international cruising programme, with five new itineraries for our customers to enjoy. 

"We know our customers are just as excited as we are to return to international cruising, and we can’t wait to see them onboard."

He added: "The safety and well-being of both our crew and guests remains our priority which is why our vaccination and testing protocols will remain in place." 

All passengers sailing on an international cruise before 31 October 2021 must be UK residents with a permanent UK address, have comprehensive cruise insurance and a passport with at least six months' validity.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
A Judge Denied the CDC's Request for an Extension. What Does This Mean for Your Cruise?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.