  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Cruise Lines See Spike in Bookings From Over-50s Following COVID-19 Vaccination Roll Out
Marella Becomes Latest Cruise Line to Confirm Summer Domestic Restart
Celebrity Cruises Newest Ship Celebrity Apex to Debut in Greece This Summer
Royal Caribbean Cruise Line Confirms Europe Restart in July From Cyprus
Celebrity Cruises Confirms July Restart from Southampton
Cruise Lines Report Record Demand for New, Future Cruises
Silversea to Restart Cruises in June; Vaccinations Required
Another Big Week for Cruising in England as More Ships Set Sail, Arrive For Restart
Multiple Cruise Lines Restart Additional Operations Around the World
Government Raises Fully Vaccinated Cruise Ship Capacity Limit to 50 Percent
Cruise Lines See Huge Spike in Demand After Amber List Quarantine Restrictions Relaxed
Norwegian Jade (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

Cruise Lines See Huge Spike in Demand After Amber List Quarantine Restrictions Relaxed

Cruise Lines See Huge Spike in Demand After Amber List Quarantine Restrictions Relaxed
Norwegian Jade (Photo: Norwegian Cruise Line)

July 09, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(Noon BST) -- Cruise lines are reporting a huge increase in both enquiries and bookings for Greece and Cyprus cruises following yesterday's announcement about the relaxation of quarantine restrictions from July 19.

A number of lines, including Royal Caribbean, Celebrity Cruises, Holland America Line, Silversea and Seabourn are basing ships in the region this summer, in addition to Greece-based lines Celestyal Cruises and Variety.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps confirmed yesterday double vaccinated adults and children will not have to quarantine when returning from Amber List countries, which includes Greece, from July 19th.

Lines have been holding back from selling to Brits while quarantine restrictions have been in place and many ships have been sailing less than half full, including Celebrity's newest ship, Celebrity Apex.

Royal Caribbean has Jewel of the Seas based in Limassol, Cyprus, which starts revenue cruises tomorrow (July 10) after a successful two-night sailing yesterday.

Stuart Byron, Sales Director UK, Ireland and Spain, Royal Caribbean International said: "We had seen increased UK sales momentum in anticipation of this news and, of course, we’ve seen a fantastic response following the announcement yesterday."

Norwegian Cruise Line is due to start sailing from July 25 on Norwegian Jade, its first ship to restart sailing since March 2020.

Eamonn Ferrin, NCL Vice President of International Business, said the line was seeing significant pent up demand:

"We wholeheartedly welcome yesterday’s announcement. The statement brings clarity to those eagerly anticipating return to travel and dreaming of breaking free.

"Opening up safe travel without the threat of quarantine is a big step forward. At NCL, we are seeing pent-up demand with new and loyal guests planning ahead and giving themselves something to look forward to.

Chris Lorenzo, the UK Director of Variety Cruises, said:

"We've seen enquiries more than double today, and already have confirmed new bookings for our Greek island cruises. It's also great news for those with existing bookings, who are calling us to finalise their arrangements, including our assistance with vaccinations prior to travelling home."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
When Are Cruise Lines Around the World Expected To Resume Service?
5
A Judge Denied the CDC's Request for an Extension. What Does This Mean for Your Cruise?
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.