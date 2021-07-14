Cunard Announces Restart of International Cruises

(11 a.m. EDT) -- Cunard has confirmed dates for the international of its fleet in 2021 and 2022.

The "Grand Escape Voyages" ("Overseas Escapes" if you are reading this in the U.K.) will range from two to 40 night sailings, visiting more than 49 destinations on board flagship Queen Mary 2, Queen Victoria and Queen Elizabeth, which resumes international sailings on October 13, 2021.

In addition, QM2 will resume its iconic transatlantic crossings in November, 2021 before sailing new short breaks in Western Europe followed by three winter sailings to the Caribbean. Passengers can embark these Caribbean voyages from Southampton, New York, Fort Lauderdale or Hamburg with overnight calls in Bridgetown and Barbados as well as visiting St. Maarten and Dominica, St. Lucia and St. Kitts.

"We are thrilled to announce our new 'Grand Escape Voyages,' as we celebrate Cunard's full return to sailing," said Jamie Paiko, Vice President of Sales, Cunard North America.

"These new itineraries will not disappoint our dedicated guests who have eagerly been waiting for the opportunity to sail on their favorite ship. They will once again enjoy our distinctive ocean travel experience, hallmarked by new voyage options and our impeccable White Star Service," Paiko added.

Queen Elizabeth is the first of the fleet to restart sailing on August 13, 2021, offering British Isles itineraries until the end of the summer. The ship then departs on a series of new sailings from Southampton to Western Europe on October 13, followed by the Iberian Coast and the Atlantic Islands. Overnight port stays include Lisbon and Funchal as well as late departures from Malaga, offering time to experience these destinations after dark.

In late February, Queen Elizabeth will depart for Asia, sailing through the Suez Canal to Dubai, Sri Lanka, Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan, where the ship will resume her scheduled programme in April.

Queen Victoria will return to sailing in April, 2022 with three new roundtrip itineraries from Southampton, visiting 11 countries, treating guests to time ashore in destinations such as Copenhagen, Helsinki, Tallinn and Gdynia, together with overnight calls in Amsterdam, Lisbon and St Petersburg.