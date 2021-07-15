  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
Cruise Lines Welcome Scotland Easing COVID Restrictions, Allowing Domestic Cruise Calls

July 15, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
(4 p.m. BST) -- Cruise lines have welcomed the easing of COVID restrictions in Scotland from this Monday, so allowing cruise ships to call in at the country.

The move to "Level Zero" across Scotland should allow domestic cruise ships to call in at Scottish ports, according to the country's Domestic cruise ship travel guidance, which states: "Domestic cruises with more than 12 passengers will be allowed when all of Scotland reaches Level 1 of the Strategic Levels Framework."

Scotland's baning of cruise ships calls caused disruption last month when lines including MSC Cruises, Royal Caribbean and Celebrity, amongst others, had to rapidly change their itineraries.

CLIA UK & Ireland director Andy Harmer said: "We are pleased that today’s announcement indicates that cruises on domestic itineraries can now visit Scottish ports from July 19.

"Domestic sailings have safely and successfully restarted in England, and the effective measures that are in place both on and off ships will similarly be used on cruises visiting Scotland.

"We look forward to cruise ships calling at Scottish ports this summer, with guests able to explore some of the beautiful destinations."

Jo Rzymowska, Vice President & Managing Director, EMEA for Celebrity Cruises commented: "This is very welcome news indeed. With its stunningly beautiful scenery, rich history and wonderful food and drink experiences, Scotland has so much to offer.

"We're delighted our domestic itineraries will be returning to Scottish ports from July 31st so that we can showcase this gem of the British Isles to our guests."

Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, said: "We’re delighted cruise travel to Scotland is possible this summer.

"Anthem of the Seas will be calling at the stunning town of Kirkwall in the Orkney Islands over the next few weeks on sailings around the British Isles.

"Our Royal Caribbean guests will be able to witness some of the most picturesque landscapes in the UK and will have the opportunity to discover and learn about the Viking heritage of this ancient Norse town."

Other lines which have had to rething their domestic itineraries include Marella Cruises, Saga Cruises and Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, all of which have adjusted their Scotland itineraries. The ban also forced Scotland-based line Hebridean Island Cruises -- which historically only offers Scotland cruises -- to move to England for the summer.

