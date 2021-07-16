  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals Plans for a New Luxury Ship
Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Eliminate Plastic Water Bottles on All Ships
Regent Seven Seas Cruises to Launch New Onboard Spa Fleetwide
Christie Brinkley Named Godmother for Regent’s Newest Luxury Cruise Ship
Regent Seven Seas Takes Delivery of Newest Cruise Ship Seven Seas Splendor
Christie Brinkley Christens Regent Seven Seas' Newest Cruise Ship
What Is Happening with 2021 World Cruises?
Regent Seven Seas Returning with Cruises from U.K., Mediterranean; Vaccinations Required for All
Regent Reveals Name, Details of Newest Cruise Ship, Seven Seas Grandeur
Regent Seven Seas Reveals Details of its 2024 World Cruise
Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours

Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours
Seven Seas Mariner (Photo: Regent)

July 16, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(11:35 a.m. EDT) -- Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas has announced its 2024 World Cruise has already sold out, marking the third year in a row of record-breaking sales for world cruises at the line.

Regent's 2024 World Cruise went on sale at on the morning of July 14 and sold out in just two and a half hours. Fares for the 132-night sailing, which departs Miami on January 6, 2024 aboard Seven Seas Mariner, started at $73,499 per person and ran as high as $199,999 per person for the ship's Master Suite.

In a statement, Regent president and CEO Jason Montague said pent-up demand drove sales towards a record-breaking release day for the company's world cruises for the third year in a row.

"With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever," Montague said.

"Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites."

Seven Seas Mariner will sail 34,500 nautical miles roundtrip Miami on its 2024 World Cruise, which calls on 66 individual ports in Central America, the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.

Regent plans to restart its cruise operations aboard Seven Seas Splendor this coming September.

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 (VIDEO)
5
Canada Changes Its Stance on Cruise; Provides Reassurance 2022 Will Sail As Planned
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.