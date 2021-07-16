Regent's 2024 World Cruise Sells Out in Hours

(11:35 a.m. EDT) -- Luxury brand Regent Seven Seas has announced its 2024 World Cruise has already sold out, marking the third year in a row of record-breaking sales for world cruises at the line.

Regent's 2024 World Cruise went on sale at on the morning of July 14 and sold out in just two and a half hours. Fares for the 132-night sailing, which departs Miami on January 6, 2024 aboard Seven Seas Mariner, started at $73,499 per person and ran as high as $199,999 per person for the ship's Master Suite.

In a statement, Regent president and CEO Jason Montague said pent-up demand drove sales towards a record-breaking release day for the company's world cruises for the third year in a row.

"With a waitlist longer than we have ever experienced, we knew that the 2024 World Cruise was going to be popular, but this outstanding response has surpassed all expectations and is without a doubt our strongest world cruise launch day ever," Montague said.

"Remarkably, we’ve found that interest hasn’t just come from our past guests, and we have seen a strong increase in first-time travelers with Regent, many of whom were keen to book the higher end of our suites."

Seven Seas Mariner will sail 34,500 nautical miles roundtrip Miami on its 2024 World Cruise, which calls on 66 individual ports in Central America, the U.S. West Coast, Hawaii, the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Southeast Asia, India, the Middle East, the Mediterranean and Bermuda.