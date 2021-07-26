  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
MSC Cruises Cuts Steel for MSC Seashore, Named as First Seaside EVO-Class Cruise Ship
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of MSC Bellissima at Shipyard in France
MSC Cruises Reveals Details of New Multi-Ship Terminal at Miami Cruise Port
MSC Cruises Releases More MSC Seashore Details at New Ship's Coin Ceremony
Princess Cruises Confirms Enchanted Princess Delivery Delayed, Southampton Naming Canceled
MSC Cruises Successfully Floats Out MSC Seashore, Ship Coming July 2021
Princess Cruises Takes Delivery of New Ship, Enchanted Princess, From Shipyard
MSC Cruises Takes Delivery of Newest Ship MSC Virtuosa
MSC Announces Summer European Sailings for More Cruise Ships
MSC Cruises Names Newest Ship MSC Seascape
MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy
MSC Seashore (Photo: MSC Cruises)

MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy

MSC Takes Delivery of Largest Cruise Ship Ever Built in Italy
MSC Seashore (Photo: MSC Cruises)

July 26, 2021

Fran Golden
Contributor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(4:10 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises' newest vessel, the 5,632-passenger MSC Seashore, officially joined the fleet as the line's new flagship.

An intimate, in-person handover ceremony took place at the Fincantieri shipyard in Monfalcone, Italy, attended by MSC Cruises and Fincantieri executives as well as Enrico Giovannini, Italy's Minister of Sustainable Infrastructures and Mobility.

MSC Seashore is the largest cruise vessel ever built in Italy and the first in MSC's new Seaside EVO Class -- representing an evolution from the line's Seaside Class vessels, MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview.

MSC Seashore will be based in the Mediterranean, operating cruises between Marseilles, France, and Barcelona beginning in August. It's due to arrive in Miami in November for a season of Caribbean sailings.

During the ceremony, Roberto Olivari, Fincantieri's shipyard director, followed maritime tradition in presenting Giuseppe Galano, Master of MSC Seashore, with an ampoule containing the water that first touched the hull when the ship was floated out earlier this year.

Featured Videos

5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

5 Reasons MSC Cruises' Yacht Club Is Worth The Splurge

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

MSC Virtuosa Ship Tour: What It's Like Onboard MSC's Newest Ship (May 2021)

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE!

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Video Q&A With MSC Grandiosa's Hotel Director, Giuseppe Pane

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

MSC Cruises - Smart Future Of Guest Experiences

First Look At MSC Bellissima

First Look At MSC Bellissima

MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship

MSC Seaside Video Tour – An Inside Look At MSC's Cruise Ship

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors

MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide

MSC Meraviglia Dining Guide

MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour

MSC Meraviglia Ship Tour

The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video

The Himalayan Bridge On MSC Meraviglia - Ropes Course POV Video

Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After

Pictures of MSC Seaside: Before and After

MSC's Growing Fleet Expansion

The Delivery of MSC Seashore (Photo: MSC Cruises)

Pierfrancesco Vago, executive chairman of the Cruise Division of MSC Group, said at the ceremony that up to 4,300 workers were employed building MSC Seashore over the past two years.

"The delivery of this new flagship, particularly in this period, represents a decisive sign of reasoned optimism, which confirms our Group's confidence both in the future of the cruise sector, and in the capacity of Italian manufacturing and industry," Vago said.

The 170,400-gross-ton ship is the second to join the brand this year, with the first being MSC Virtuoso in May. The addition of MSC Seashore expands the fleet to 19 ships. A sister, MSC Seascape, is under construction at Fincantieri's Monfalcone shipyard and is due to debut in winter 2022.

Highlight features on MSC Seashore include an expansion of the MSC Yacht Club, the brand's ship-within-a-ship concept, and an all-new aft lounge not found on sister ships MSC Seaside and MSC Seaview.

In addition, there are new specialty restaurants with al fresco dining, 200 added staterooms and expanded public spaces. The ship is also designed to be more environmentally friendly.

MSC Seashore's Mediterranean sailings will visit Genoa, Naples and Messina (Sicily), Italy and Valletta, Malta.

From its winter homeport in Miami, the ship will operate seven-night itineraries that call on San Juan; St. Thomas; Puerto Plata, Dominican Republic; and the cruise line's private Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve in The Bahamas

How was this article?

Featured News

1
What Does the Legal Wrangling Between Florida and the CDC Mean For Cruisers?
5
Just Back From: A Cruise Onboard The World's Largest Square-Rigged Sailing Ship
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.

We have updated the Cruise Critic Privacy and Cookie Statement effective on October 1, 2020. Please click here for more information.