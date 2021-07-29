  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Foreign And Commonwealth Office Advises Against All Cruise Travel
Foreign Office Revises Advice on Cruising, Rivers Now Exempt
P&O Cruises Still Confident of March 2021 Restart Date; Forward Bookings Strong
CLIA Calls For UK Government to Lift Blanket Cruise Ban
CLIA Urges Government to Set Up Timeline for Restart of Cruising in the UK
Cruise Lines Play Down Hope of English Restart in May
Cruise Lines Confirm Late Summer Restart for Domestic Cruising
P&O Cruises to Restart UK Cruising in June for Vaccinated Residents Only
Maritime Body Calls on UK Government to Lift Cruise-Specific Advisory
Travel Advisory On International Cruising Could to be Lifted in Days -- NCL Boss
International Cruising Gets Green Light After Foreign Office Lifts Advisory
Norwegian Jade (Photo: Norwegian Cruises)

International Cruising Gets Green Light After Foreign Office Lifts Advisory

International Cruising Gets Green Light After Foreign Office Lifts Advisory
Norwegian Jade (Photo: Norwegian Cruises)

July 29, 2021

Adam Coulter
UK Managing Editor
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

(6 a.m. BST) -- Another significant milestone in return of cruising was reached yesterday when the Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office finally lifted its advisory against international sailings.

The move means UK-based ships can once again travel outside of British waters, as well as carry non-British passengers. The advisory will be lifted on Monday (August 2).

Cruise lines have been restricted to domestic sailings since cruising restarted from England on May 20, 2021.

The move was immediately welcomed by cruise lines and the representative body, Cruise Lines International Association (CLIA).

CLIA Managing Director for UK & Ireland, Andy Harmer, said: "The decision to allow the restart of international cruise is very good news for the industry. The success of this summer's round Britain cruises has led the way.  

"The cruise industry has worked intensively during the last 18 months in collaboration with the Government, health authorities, ports, and other industry bodies to develop enhanced protocols that protect guests, crew, and the destinations we visit.   

"The industry looks forward to welcoming guests back onboard to visit international destinations."

Speaking the day before the announcement on Norwegian Jade in Greece, Eammon Ferrin, VP International Sales of Norwegian Cruise Line, said: "We expect that advice to hopefully change soon.

Featured Videos

Princess Family Fun

Princess Family Fun

Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Photo Tour of Regal Princess

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013)

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

The Most Exciting New Ships In 2021

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Inside Cabins On Cruise Ships: Whose Is Best?

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

Cruise Embarkation Tips: What NOT To Do On Your First Day

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise

"The next review is coming up at the end of this month and as they come to a review period it is very important there were two key stipulations for the FCDO."

The industry has fulfilled two key requirements by the FCDO -- an agreement to repatriate cruisers and proving that cruising can restart successfully with domestic cruising.

Nick Stace, CEO of Saga Travel, said: "We are pleased that the Government has confirmed that restrictions will lift on international cruising.

The entire cruise industry has been working closely with Government to reach this point and it is a huge boost to receive the news that we will once again be able to welcome guests on non-domestic voyages."

Tony Roberts, Vice President of Princess Cruises said: "Today's decision to remove the FCDO advice against international cruises is very welcome news.

"We look forward to resuming our international cruises from the UK on Regal Princess and Sky Princess from the end of September."

P&O Cruises President Paul Ludlow said: We are absolutely delighted with today's announcement from the UK Government that international cruising can resume from the UK.

"Our international cruises on [Britannia and Iona] are set to start from September 25, with Britannia sailing to the Mediterranean and Iona to Spain, Portugal and the Canary Islands."

How was this article?

Featured News

1
International Cruising Gets Green Light After Foreign Office Lifts Advisory
5
Construction Begins on Arvia, P&O Cruises' Second Excel Class Cruise Ship in Germany
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.