Disney Cruise Line News: New Adult Only Spaces aboard Disney Wish Cruise Ship Revealed

(1 p.m. EDT) -- Disney Cruise Line reveled its newest adults-only spaces aboard the forthcoming Disney Wish, including the line's first-ever outdoor spa retreat and standalone salon experiences, along with a variety of diverse bars and lounges to keep the young-at-heart happy.

Scheduled to debut in summer 2022, the all-new Disney Wish expands on the line's already-generous adults-only features and public areas and introduces new venues and experiences for the 18-plus set.

Disney Wish will inaugurate Disney Cruise Line's first ever Outdoor Oasis at Senses Spa. Designed as an adult pool deck retreat, the Outdoor Oasis will include dedicated whirlpools, plush loungers, and even on-deck yoga sessions.

In addition, Disney Wish is re-imagining Disney's signature Rainforest thermal suite experience to introduce the first Ice Lounge in the fleet, designed to complement the heated ceramic loungers, sensory spa showers, and sauna and steam rooms. Also included in the Senses Spa complex are private spa villas designed for couples, allowing them to select from a menu of specialized treatments that can be enjoyed together.

The Senses Spa complex aboard Disney Wish will also boast the requisite fitness and wellness facilities onboard, including a dedicated cycle studio and aerobics room.

Disney is also upping the game on its salon experience onboard, introducing the new Untangled Salon and Hook's Barbery, the latter being a whimsical take on a traditional European men's grooming establishment, with a decidedly Peter Pan twist.

Hook's Bar will also offer something unique -- by evening, it turns into a sort of Prohibition-styled cocktail hangout, offering bourbons, vintage whiskies and ports, aged rum, and other premium spirits.

"With the Disney Wish, we wanted to design an experience that allows our grown-up guests to relax, recharge and reconnect in unique ways that only Disney Cruise Line can create," said Laura Cabo, portfolio creative executive, Walt Disney Imagineering. "Not only did we infuse more storytelling and enchantment into the adult-exclusive venues, but we added more variety and made them more accessible than ever before. This ship has truly been designed with adults’ vacation needs in mind, and I know our guests are going to return home feeling refreshed after their Disney Wish vacation."

Disney is also taking a slightly different approach to nightlife aboard Disney Wish. Rather than having the adult spaces clustered in a single area, as they have been on other ships, these adult venues will now be spread out around the ship's other public areas. Disney plans to increase the use of sophisticated adult storytelling in these venues, too, putting an adult twist on its treasure trove of fables.

No ship is complete without a pub, and the Keg and Compass will fulfill that role aboard Disney Wish. Designed to mimic a chart room on a 1800's Norwegian sailing vessel, the room will be adorned with classic nautical features, including an old-time map that spans the entire ceiling.

Disney says the Pub will offer specialized craft beers only available aboard Disney Wish.

Also included aboard Disney Wish is a Cinderella-style piano bar known as Nightingales; a New-Orleans inspired lounge known as The Bayou; and the adults-only Quiet Cove Pool Deck.

Disney has, in the past, teased other features of Disney Wish, including its atrium design and selected dining experiences including the new Avengers-themed "Avengers: Quantum Encounter" restaurant -- not to mention a new lavish suite housed within the ship's second (dummy) funnel.