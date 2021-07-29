Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test Now Required For All Passengers At Embarkation

(4 p.m. EDT) -- Royal Caribbean International has modified its policies for all cruises departing from U.S. homeports and will now require all passengers -- regardless of vaccination status -- to provide proof of negative COVID-19 test at embarkation for all sailings five nights or longer.

The new policy will take effect immediately and will apply to all sailings departing from July 31 to August 31, 2021. Tests must be administered no more than three days prior to sailing and proof of negative results must be shown at check-in.

All passengers over the age of two are required to provide these results, regardless of vaccination status. The line will accept either an antigen or PCR test.

Currently, Royal Caribbean requires passengers over the age of 16 to provide proof of full immunization against COVID-19. That changes to all passengers over the age of 12 as of August 1. Up to this point, however, the line has not mandated COVID-19 testing for embarking passengers.

Unlike other lines, Royal Caribbean will not be providing testing at the pier. Passengers will need to complete these tests at their own expense prior to boarding. 