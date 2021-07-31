Carnival Cruise News: Hot New Ship Mardi Gras Sets Sail, First Cruise To Resume From Port Canaveral

(6:20 p.m. EDT) – With cheers from the decks and along the waterfront, the most anticipated cruise ship of the year – Mardi Gras, from Carnival Cruise Line – set sail from Port Canaveral Saturday, marking the first revenue sailing from the port in 16 months.

The approximately 4,000 passengers onboard – the ship is sailing at 70 percent – waved from their balconies, and took selfies with their phones as the ship left the dock. Many had Mardi Gras inaugural T-shirts made for the occasion.

The enthusiasm on shore came from people in the area who were happy to have Port Canaveral's Terminal 3, finished during the pandemic, up and going. From hotel workers to restaurant staff to Uber drivers, people said often how happy they were to have ships back in the port, about an hour from Orlando.

For the first day, operations at the port were fairly smooth, as workers went through new protocols.

Carnival made the decision to sail its ships with 95 percent of the passengers vaccinated, and vaccine cards were checked and logged at the port on arrival. All onboard had also received an email two weeks before asking to verify vaccination status – or risk having your reservation canceled. Featured Videos NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Perfect Day at CocoCay: Here's How We Spent 2 DAYS at Royal Caribbean's Private Island Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary (VIDEO) Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Eden LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Infinite Veranda Cabins LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Your Cruise Director LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Pools LIVE: Cruise Critic is Onboard Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! (VIDEO) LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class (VIDEO) VIDEO: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! (VIDEO) BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) CRUISE NEWS: Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! -- Video NEWS: Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next -- VIDEO Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More (VIDEO) CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 (VIDEO) Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More -- VIDEO Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More (Video) Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More (Video) Exciting New Ships In 2021 - This Week In Cruise News (Video) Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On The Only Ship Sailing In The U.S. Video: Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" Of Empty Cruise Liners In South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Video: Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic How To Make A Towel Animals: Swans, Dogs And Elephants Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic How To Make Towel Swans Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Dog Towel Animals With Carnival Cruise Line And Cruise Critic: How To Make A Towel Elephant Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish [Sponsored] Interview With John Padgett Cruise Critic's 2019 Cruisers' Choice Award Winners! Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Silversea Cruises World Cruises 2021 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Carnival Splendor Highlights Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Carnival Conquest Highlights Carnival Pride Highlights Carnival Dream Highlights Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Carnival Sunshine Highlights Carnival Breeze Highlights Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Carnival Liberty Highlights SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011)

Families with unvaccinated children were asked to apply for exemptions, and not all were granted. Unvaccinated passengers were subject to a COVID-19 test at the terminal, and will have to take another one before returning to port. The unvaccinated are also asked to wear masks, and must take ship-sponsored "bubble excursions;" one port on the itinerary, San Juan, will not let unvaccinated passengers off the ship.

But for the vast majority of vaccinated adults onboard, the ship provided an atmosphere that seemed much as cruising did before the pandemic. Masks were shed after getting on the ship, and there were no seating limitations at bars and other venues. The buffet is self-serve.

Notable Differences

Capable of carrying nearly 6,500 passengers at full capacity, the ship is the largest for Carnival and also represents a bit of a departure, style-wise.

With the first roller coaster at sea, five waterslides and a ropes course, Mardi Gras is undoubtedly a "Fun Ship" aimed at pleasing families and thrill-seeking adults. Many of the new eateries onboard – there are 22 restaurants in all – are casual in nature, and hit taste trends on land, with international street food, Mexican/Chinese and chicken sandwich options.

But there is a also a grown-up factor to Mardi Gras as well. The ship has a "neighborhood" concept that makes its size easier to negotiate, and the French Quarter bars in particular cater to a more adult sensibility. Rudi's Seagrill, developed by Rudi Sodamin who is the Master Chef at sister line Holland America, joins the Steakhouse in offering more a date-night atmosphere.

Mardi Gras is also the first Carnival ship to lean into amenities for its suite class guests. The top end Excel suites come with complimentary access to Loft 19, a sundeck retreat with its own large infinity hot tub. Cabanas are available to rent up here, and they are not cheap – prices start at $500 a day, for five people.

Cabin categories that proved successful on Carnival's Vista class ships – the colorful Havana suites, as well as the Family Harbor area – are on Mardi Gras too. For those who don't want to pony up for a Loft 19 cabin, the beloved Serenity deck is a peaceful option, and there's even more outdoor relaxation options at a new space, the Patio at Summer Landing.

Behind the scenes, Mardi Gras is the first ship in North America to operate on Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), which burns cleaner fuel.

Old Favorites Bigger and Better

With the ship gaining so much space, fans of Carnival's traditional venues will also be pleased on how their favorites have been expanded.

The RedFrog Rum bar near the main Lido deck pool has now been super-sized into a two-story tiki bar. What's nice about the layout is that you can either be in the heart of the action below, or watch from the second-story.

Guy's Burgers has also been greatly expanded, and moved slightly off the main pool area (but closer to the kids clubs). The set-up seems better for crowd control, and there's also much more seating.

Continuing on the Flavortown track, Guy's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse is also super-sized, and anchors the new Patio at Summer Ladning neighborhood. The Heroes Tribute Lounge, a homage to veterans, also has new prominence here, as well as a cool ice cream truck.

Return to Seas Excitement

A preview day for media and travel advisors on July 30 drew oohs and aahs, as well as screams for those who decided to try the Bolt roller coaster. Speed demons will enjoy the shot of adrenaline that the attraction provides; 40 mph might not seem fast on paper, but it is when you're revving up a a motorcycle-style car high above the ocean.

The excitement was palpable from Carnival employees and crew as well. While the ship is not the first one back – Carnival returned to service on July 3 with Carnival Vista from Galveston, followed the next day by Carnival Horizon out of Miami – it's the first mainstream cruise line newbuild that is the first in its class.

(Royal Caribbean's Odyssey of the Seas, which also set sail on its inaugural voyage today from Fort Lauderdale, is the first of its class to hit North America. But as a Quantum Ultra-class ship, Odyssey has many similarities to sister ship Spectrum of the Seas).

Feelings of relief and enthusiasm were also on display at the terminal. Mardi Gras marks the first revenue sailing from Port Canaveral since the pandemic shut things down, although Allure of the Seas completed its test cruise earlier this week; paying passengers board that ship on August 8. Other ships set to sail from Port Canaveral soon include Carnival Magic on August 7, Disney Dream on August 9, and Mariner of the Seas on August 23.