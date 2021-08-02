Saga Cruises News: International Sailings to Resume from October 2021, New Round-Britain Summer Voyage Added

(3:35 p.m. BST) -- The dedicated over-50s cruise line, Saga Cruises, has revealed plans to restart international sailings 5 October, 2021, following the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office lifting its advisory against international sailings.

Saga has announced that Spirit of Adventure -- which was finally named in a Portsmouth ceremony last month -- will depart Dover on a five-day Taste of the Continent cruise, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.

Spirit of Discovery's first international cruise since the global cruise shutdown in March 2020 is the bumper 22-night Treasures of the Croatian Coast sailing, departing Southampton, with calls to Hvar, Split, Venice, Valetta, Kotor and the Balearic Island of Minorca.