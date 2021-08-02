Saga Cruises News: International Sailings to Resume from October 2021, New Round-Britain Summer Voyage Added

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
August 02, 2021

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(3:35 p.m. BST) -- The dedicated over-50s cruise line, Saga Cruises, has revealed plans to restart international sailings 5 October, 2021, following the U.K.'s Foreign Commonwealth & Development Office lifting its advisory against international sailings.

Saga has announced that Spirit of Adventure -- which was finally named in a Portsmouth ceremony last month -- will depart Dover on a five-day Taste of the Continent cruise, taking in Rotterdam, Amsterdam and Zeebrugge.

Spirit of Discovery's first international cruise since the global cruise shutdown in March 2020 is the bumper 22-night Treasures of the Croatian Coast sailing, departing Southampton, with calls to Hvar, Split, Venice, Valetta, Kotor and the Balearic Island of Minorca.

The Europe cruises will follow Saga’s programme of summer round-Britain voyages on the two 999-passengers ships, including a brand-new six-night cruise around Wales and the West Country, departing from London Tilbury on Spirit of Discovery, 21 August.

