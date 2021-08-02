  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
MSC Cruises News: MSC Meraviglia Prepares to Depart Miami on First Ex-U.S. Sailing in Nearly 18 Months

MSC Cruises News: MSC Meraviglia Prepares to Depart Miami on First Ex-U.S. Sailing in Nearly 18 Months
Ship Exterior on MSC Meraviglia

August 02, 2021

Kerry Spencer
Contributor
(2:50 p.m. EDT) -- MSC Cruises is set to resume sailing from PortMiami today, when MSC Meraviglia sets sail on a four-night cruise with a call to MSC Cruises’ private island in The Bahamas, Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve.

In what has been an action-packed weekend for Florida’s cruise industry -- both Carnival Mardi Grasand Royal Caribbean’s Odyssey of the Seas sailed their first revenue cruises -- the 4,475-passenger MSC Meraviglia will begin offering three- and four-night vacations through August and seven-night Eastern and Western Caribbean options from September.

Ruben Rodríguez, president of MSC Cruises USA, said: "As of today, we once again have the pleasure of showcasing our world-class experiences to U.S. guests, offering them the cruise experience they know and love with upscale dining, dynamic entertainment and immersive activities, including our new private natural paradise, Ocean Cay. 

"It has been a long road, and we are delighted to see demand continue to increase as cruisers grow eager to get back to sea. We are confident that they will find the rich onboard experience that we’re known for, while feeling reassured that their health and safety is our highest priority."

MSC Divina will join MSC Meraviglia in offering sailings out of the U.S. from September 16. The 4,345-passenger ship will homeport in Orlando (Port Canaveral), starting with three-night cruises to Nassau and Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve, before adding seven-night cruises to Cozumel and Costa Maya, Mexico.

Delivered to the line just last week, the 5,632-passenger MSC Seashore will join MSC Meraviglia in Miami from November 18, following a short Mediterranean season. 

MSC Cruises was one of the first international cruise lines to resume sailing following the global cruise industry shutdown when MSC Grandiosa restarted Mediterranean voyages in August 2020. The fast-growing line intends to have more than half of its fleet back at sea by the end of the summer, with MSC Virtuosa currently sailing round-Britain itineraries, while MSC Seaside is also in the Mediterranean.

