Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: We Try BOLT, the First Roller Coaster at Sea

Calling all adrenaline junkies: This is Carnival Mardi Gras' Bolt, the first roller coaster at sea.
Located on the ship's top deck, the Bolt track is 800 feet long and rises 187 feet high. If you take a look, the track starts at the back of the ship and winds all around the funnel. The cars are a bit like a motorcycle and you can control your own speed – all the way up to a whopping 40 mph. Bolt costs $15 per person, which gets you one lap around the track.
Want to know what Bolt is like on Carnival's Mardi Gras? Watch our video to find out, and stay tuned for more Mardi Gras videos each day this week.