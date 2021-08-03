Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Line Announces Restart of Global Cruise Fleet Through Spring 2022

(5:45 p.m. EDT) – Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday it plans to have its entire fleet of cruise vessels operational by the spring of next year, outlining entry-into-service dates for the remainder of its cruise fleet.

After a busy August that will see no less than six Royal Caribbean vessels restart operations, the iconic Oasis of the Seas will depart from New York bound for Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas beginning on September 5.

The mammoth 2010-built ship will herald in Royal Caribbean's newly-announced fall restart, with Liberty of the Seas becoming the next vessel in line to restart, as it sails from Galveston, Texas on weeklong cruises to the Western Caribbean beginning October 3, 2021.

In November, Explorer of the Seas will begin weeklong Southern Caribbean sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico that start November 7.

Navigator of the Seas will make its debut on the West Coast on November 19, marking the first time in a decade Royal Caribbean has had a presence in the Mexican Riviera, which was last served by sister-ship Mariner of the Seas. Featured Videos Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour - Ship Exterior Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S. Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Harmony Of The Seas Video Tour – Inside Look At One Of Royal Caribbean’s Most Popular Cruise Ships Symphony Of The Seas Video Tour Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sea Beyond: An Innovative Cruise Experience By Royal Caribbean Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas What’s Your Size? Royal Caribbean's Oasis Class Vs. Majesty Of The Seas - Video Royal Caribbean's Oasis Of The Seas Photo Tour Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Royal Caribbean's Enchantment Of The Seas Highlights Harvest Caye Cruise Port Video Tour Photo Tour of Royal Caribbean's Allure Of The Seas What It Means To Be Loyal To Royal 7 Can’t-Miss Experiences on Allure Of The Seas Video Tour of Allure Of The Seas' Bars Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty Harmony Of The Seas Youth Place Harmony Of The Seas Pool And Sports Zone Harmony Of The Seas Central Park On Royal Caribbean International Harmony Of The Seas Boardwalk Harmony Of The Seas Royal Promenade Harmony Of The Seas Entertainment Place Harmony Of The Seas Vitality Spa And Fitness Center Perfect Storm Water Slides On Harmony Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Harmony Of The Seas Cabins - Video Tour - Cruise Critic Cruise Critic Tours Harmony Of The Seas Greased Lightnin': Royal Caribbean Brings Another Broadway Hit Plunging Into Adventure On The Tallest Slide At Sea: Royal Caribbean Reveals 10-Story Ultimate Abyss Cruise Critic Flowrider On Royal Caribbean's Freedom Of The Seas Cruise Critic Tours Anthem of the Seas Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) Oasis Of The Seas Flowrider - Cruise Critic Goes Surfing Oasis Of The Seas Jazz On 4 Performance Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Royal Promenade Parade (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Carousel In Action (2009) Oasis Of The Seas Ship Tour -- Main Dining Room (2009)

Royal Caribbean will continue to return ships to service over the coming winter months and into the spring of 2022, with voyages operating to the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, Northern Europe and Alaska.

The last vessel to restart service will be the 1997-built Rhapsody of the Seas, which re-enters service from Civitavecchia (Rome) on May 23, 2022.

"We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. " More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life. It’s been incredible to see families come together again on board our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful."

Some cruises this fall -- such as those aboard Serenade of the Seas in the Caribbean and Explorer of the Seas are an amalgamation of existing itineraries that were due to be operated by Brilliance, Rhapsody and Vision of the Seas. Passengers booked on these vessels will have their bookings transferred automatically to Serenade or Explorer.

Royal Caribbean began its fleet restart in earnest in June, when it returned Adventure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas to service.

In July, the line made history as Serenade of the Seas became the first large-scale cruise ship to return to service in Alaska in 21 months.

Since then, Odyssey of the Seas has embarked on its long-awaited maiden revenue voyage, and more debuts are set to come this month after ships, like Allure of the Seas, have completed their required simulated voyages for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.