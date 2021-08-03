Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Line Announces Restart of Global Cruise Fleet Through Spring 2022

  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
The Oasis class ships: Oasis of the Seas, Allure of the Seas and Harmony of the Seas (Photo: Royal Caribbean International)

August 03, 2021

Aaron Saunders
Contributor
(5:45 p.m. EDT) – Royal Caribbean announced Tuesday it plans to have its entire fleet of cruise vessels operational by the spring of next year, outlining entry-into-service dates for the remainder of its cruise fleet.

After a busy August that will see no less than six Royal Caribbean vessels restart operations, the iconic Oasis of the Seas will depart from New York bound for Royal Caribbean’s Perfect Day at CocoCay in the Bahamas beginning on September 5.

The mammoth 2010-built ship will herald in Royal Caribbean's newly-announced fall restart, with Liberty of the Seas becoming the next vessel in line to restart, as it sails from Galveston, Texas on weeklong cruises to the Western Caribbean beginning October 3, 2021.

In November, Explorer of the Seas will begin weeklong Southern Caribbean sailings from San Juan, Puerto Rico that start November 7.

Navigator of the Seas will make its debut on the West Coast on November 19, marking the first time in a decade Royal Caribbean has had a presence in the Mexican Riviera, which was last served by sister-ship Mariner of the Seas.

Royal Caribbean will continue to return ships to service over the coming winter months and into the spring of 2022, with voyages operating to the Caribbean, Mexico, Australia, Northern Europe and Alaska.

The last vessel to restart service will be the 1997-built Rhapsody of the Seas, which re-enters service from Civitavecchia (Rome) on May 23, 2022.

"We are excited and appreciative to be able to say with confidence when all of our ships will return, especially for travelers looking ahead to plan their getaways," said Michael Bayley, president and CEO, Royal Caribbean International. " More than 110,000 guests have cruised with us since December, and they’ve done so safely while enjoying the memorable vacations they trust we’ll bring to life. It’s been incredible to see families come together again on board our ships sailing in the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. And to know we’ll soon welcome more in a safe manner when our entire fleet is back by spring 2022 is wonderful."

Some cruises this fall -- such as those aboard Serenade of the Seas in the Caribbean and Explorer of the Seas are an amalgamation of existing itineraries that were due to be operated by Brilliance, Rhapsody and Vision of the Seas. Passengers booked on these vessels will have their bookings transferred automatically to Serenade or Explorer.

Royal Caribbean began its fleet restart in earnest in June, when it returned Adventure of the Seas and Freedom of the Seas to service.

In July, the line made history as Serenade of the Seas became the first large-scale cruise ship to return to service in Alaska in 21 months.

Since then, Odyssey of the Seas has embarked on its long-awaited maiden revenue voyage, and more debuts are set to come this month after ships, like Allure of the Seas, have completed their required simulated voyages for the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A full list of Royal Caribbean ship restart dates can be found here.

