Royal Caribbean Cruise News: Anthem of the Seas' UK Season Extended Through October 2021

(6:05 p.m. BST) -- Great news for fans of Royal Caribbean in the U.K. as the line has announced Anthem of the Seas’ ex-Southampton season is being extended through October 2021.

The 4,180-passenger Anthem of the Seas resumed sailing in the U.K. on July 7 for British residents, operating five- to seven-night British Islescruises, taking in ports such as Liverpool, Belfast, Kirkwall and Glasgow. From September, the ship will also welcome international passengers, with those over 18 years of age required to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 and all passengers required to provide negative test results before boarding.

Ben Bouldin, vice president EMEA, Royal Caribbean International, said: “We are thrilled with the response to our Royal Caribbean holidays from the U.K. Since recommencing sailings in early July, our British Isles itineraries have achieved peak guest satisfaction levels. Anthem of the Seasis an incredible ship and very popular with U.K. guests, so we have seen excellent demand from families wanting a holiday like no other this summer.

“We welcome the recent update from the U.K. government, which lifted advice against international cruise travel. While this marks a positive step forward in the global return of cruise, there are still complexities to navigate when calling at multiple European ports of call from the U.K. This, coupled with the popularity of our British Isles sailings to date, has led to our decision to extend our sailings around the British Isles, and I’m delighted to welcome international guests to experience these itineraries, starting in September.”