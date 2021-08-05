  • Cheers to 25 years: Celebrate with Us!
  • Write a Review
  • Boards
  • Log In
  • Find a Cruise
  • Deals
  • Excursions
  • More
You may also like
Dismiss
Musings on Silver Muse: Why This Luxury Cruise Ship Suits Australians
New Carnival Cruise Ship to Feature Themed 'Zones'; Other Design Details Revealed
Carnival's Mardi Gras Cruise Ship to Debut Family Feud Show, New Suite Category and Enclave
Carnival Reveals More Food and Beverage Offerings for New Mardi Gras Cruise Ship
The Most Exciting Cruise Ships Coming to North America in 2020
Just Back From: A Cruise to Ocean Cay MSC Marine Reserve
Carnival Cruise Line Debuts New Grand Central Atrium Concept Onboard Mardi Gras
Carnival Set to Launch Its Largest-Ever Cruise Ship, Mardi Gras - Rollercoaster and All
Carnival Cruise News: Hot New Ship Mardi Gras Sets Sail, First Cruise To Resume From Port Canaveral
Carnival Cruise News: Live From Carnival Mardi Gras -- First Impressions of the Brand-New Cruise Ship

Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

August 05, 2021

Cruise Critic
Staff
  • Facebook
  • Pinterest
  • Twitter

Cruise Critic is onboard Carnival's newest ship, Mardi Gras, checking out all the ways that the line has expanded old favorites and developed new spaces.

First up is the RedFrog Tiki Bar. Now everyone loves RedFrog for its rum drinks. This new version is two stories high and has more of a Polynesian flavor. Who is in the mood for a Mai Tai?

But you don't have to be right at the pool to find a fun place to sit and drink outside. The new Summer Landing zone takes up the back of the ship on Deck 8, with plenty of places to eat and chill. Here you'll find the largest Flavortown at Sea, with a huge version of Guy Fieri's Pig & Anchor Smokehouse and Brewhouse. There's also a new outdoor bar called The Watering Hole, as well as a bunch of outdoor seating at the Patio (there's a small patio pool, too, if you want to cool off).

Finally, The Heroes Tribute Lounge no longer features a bar on Mardi Gras, but even better, there's soft serve ice cream and frozen yogurt served out of a military truck.

Featured Videos

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras: RedFrog Tiki Bar & Summer Landing

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Carnival Mardi Gras' Excel Suite and Loft 19

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

Live From Carnival's Mardi Gras: The French Quarter

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

BOLT: We Try Carnival Mardi Gras' Roller Coaster at Sea

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

How to Make a Towel Animals Swans, Dogs and Elephants

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make Towel Swans

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Dog

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Towel Animals with Carnival Cruise Line and Cruise Critic: How to Make a Towel Elephant

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

How To Make Carnival Cruise Line's Famous Warm Chocolate Melting Cake - Video

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Splendor Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Conquest Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Pride Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Dream Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Sunshine Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Carnival Breeze Photo Tour

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

Photo Tour of Carnival Liberty

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

5 Best Restaurants for Free Eats on Carnival Sunshine

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

SkyRide On Carnival Vista: Cruise Critic Tries It

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Carnival Vista Top Deck Attractions

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Behind the Scenes at CSMART - Carnival's Arison Maritime Training Center

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Pier Runners In Cozumel -- Carnival Liberty

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Cruise Critic Quick Chat With Carnival CEO Arnold Donald

Pool, bar, loungers, ice cream -- and fewer crowds. Really, what else do you need?

How was this article?

Featured News

1
Live From Carnival Mardi Gras: Free Dining on the Lido Deck
5
Royal Caribbean Group Announces $1.3 Billion Loss, Tempered by Plans to Return Cruise Fleet to Service
Want to cruise smarter?
Get expert advice, insider tips and more.
By proceeding, you agree to Cruise Critic’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.
About Us
Cruise Destinations
First Time Cruisers
Find a Cruise
Cruise Deals
Last Minute Cruise Deals
Western Caribbean Cruise Deals
Mediterranean Cruise Deals
Share your feedback
International Sites

© 1995—2021, The Independent Traveler, Inc.