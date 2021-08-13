Norwegian Cruise Line "Floats Out" New Ship Class, Prima

(10 a.m. EDT) -- Norwegian Cruise Line "floated out" its newest vessel Norwegian Prima from her drydock at Fincantieri shipyard in Marghera, Italy, marking the first time a new ship touches water.

To celebrate the occasion, a commemorative coin was encased within Norwegian Prima in a traditional maritime ceremony attended by Eamonn Ferrin, Vice President International Business, NCL and Antonio Quintano, Shipyard Director, Fincantieri.

The float out signifies the completion of external works and painting to Norwegian Prima, including the striking hull artwork designed by Italian graffiti artist Manuel Di Rita, known commonly as "Peeta." Work now continues on Norwegian Prima's interior fittings and cabins, before the ship is officially delivered to NCL and starts sailing in summer 2022.

"A ship’s float out is always a significant milestone, but this one is particularly special", said Harry Sommer, President and Chief Executive Officer of NCL. "Our eighteenth ship, Norwegian Prima represents an exciting new chapter for our Brand and the first vessel to be delivered in our groundbreaking new Prima Class,”

"We've worked closely with our partners at Fincantieri to deliver a truly remarkable vessel. Their passion, skill and craftsmanship has brought to life one of the most stylish and innovative ships to ever set sail. I'm thrilled we're now one step closer to welcoming our guests onboard in just 12 months' time," Sommer concluded.

Norwegian Prima is the first of six ships in NCL’s Prima Class, the line's first new class of vessels in nearly 10 years. The ship comes in at 965 feet long, 142,500 gross tons and has capacity for 3,215 passengers at double occupancy.

Prima's features include Ocean Boulevard, wrapping around the entire deck over 44,000 square feet, allowing guests to connect to the ocean while enjoying alfresco dining and experiences such as Infinity Beach, with two infinity pools; and Oceanwalk, with two glass bridges suspended over the water.

The ship debuts Indulge Food Hall, NCL’s first upscale open-air marketplace offering diverse menu items from eleven different culinary venues. Ocean Boulevard also hosts three restaurants; Onda By Scarpetta, Los Lobos and The Local Bar & Grill.

Norwegian Prima will also debut the largest The Haven on any NCL vessel, the line's "ship-within-a-ship" suite complex, spanning eight decks of suites and public areas, it is accessible via private elevators and located at the aft of the ship for the very first time.

Every public area in The Haven will offer spectacular views, together with a new infinity pool overlooking the ship's wake and a new outdoor spa with a glass-walled sauna and cold room.

Commencing Summer 2022, Norwegian Prima will offer bucket-list itineraries in Northern Europe with voyages from Amsterdam, Netherlands, and Copenhagen, Denmark giving guests the opportunity to explore the stunning Norwegian Fjords and Baltic Sea.

She will then sail a 12-day transatlantic voyage from Southampton to New York via Scotland’s Shetland Islands, Halifax in Nova Scotia and an extended overnight stay in Reykjavik, Iceland.