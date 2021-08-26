Keeping Tabs on the Fleet: A Roundup of UK Cruise Ship News

(5:22 p.m. BST) -- The UK cruise restart has continued over the past few weeks, with additional ships coming online for British holidaymakers looking to get away and get back out to sea.

Here's a quick rundown of the UK fleet and some noteworthy vessel movements over the past few weeks.

Fred. Olsen Completes First International Sailing Since 2020

Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines completed its first international sailing since 2020, with Borealis returning from a voyage to Iceland on 23 August. It was also the first international sailing to depart from a UK port of call in 17 months. Featured Videos See all videos NCL's Restart: What It's Like On The First Norwegian Cruise Ship Back in 16 Months Cruise Critic and JJ Cruise : Our Experience Onboard Celebrity Edge (June 2021) Here's What It's Like Onboard the First Large Cruise Ship to Alaska in 21 Months LIVE Q&A: Cruise Critic and Emma Cruises Chat About All Things Cruise Our Celebrity Silhouette Cruise Experience: March 2020 vs. July 2021 Cruise Executives Wish Cruise Critic a Happy 25th Anniversary Freedom of the Seas: What's It Like Onboard a Test Cruise? (Cruise Critic & Royal Caribbean Blog Q&A with Celebrity Cruises' Captain Kate McCue (2021) Back on Celebrity Silhouette: Here's What It's Like On One Of Our Favorite Ships 15 Months Later Freedom Of The Seas Resumes Sailing With New Rules Cruise Critic | EatSleepCruise: What's It Like Onboard Celebrity Edge? ‘Top Chef’ Winner Kristen Kish Joins Holland America Line’s Award-winning Culinary Council Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of The Magic Carpet Q&A: Cruisers and Crew Chat About The Joy of Cruising's Return Celebrity Apex -- Eden Celebrity Apex -- The Retreat Celebrity Apex -- Video Tour of the Infinite Veranda Cabin Q&A with Celebrity Apex's Cruise Director Celebrity Apex -- Pools & Resort Deck Celebrity Apex -- Embarkation Process (2021) Live From Adventure of the Seas: What's the Same, What's Different and What's Better? Here's What We Packed For Our Royal Caribbean Cruise (June 2021) Celebrity to Restart from U.S. Homeport, PLUS Royal Caribbean Given Green Light for Test Cruises! LIVE From MSC Virtuosa! Embarkation, the Buffet, COVID Protocols and MORE! CRUISE NEWS Countdown! This Week's Top 5 Stories NEWS: CDC Loosens Mask Restrictions; Norwegian Reveals NEW Ship Class NEWS: What Does the Latest CDC Guidance Mean? We Explain, Cruisers & Cruise Lines React Alaska 2021: Inside Passage Businesses Talk About A Devastating Season Without Cruise Tourists CRUISE NEWS: Two Brand-New Cruise Ships From Disney And Celebrity Revealed, See Photos! BREAKING NEWS: CDC Says Cruises From the U.S. Could Start by "Mid-July" CRUISE NEWS: Two States Sue CDC Over Cruise Restart, New MSC Virtuosa Photos & More CRUISE NEWS: The CDC Battle Over Cruise Continues! NEWS: Norwegian Makes HUGE Waves with Restart Plans (Bonus! Live From an Alaska Cruise) Where Can You Cruise To -- And From -- In Summer 2021? Odyssey of the Seas -- From Steel Cutting to Delivery 2021 CRUISE NEWS: The CDC's Silence And Where Vaccinated Passengers Can Sail in 2021 -- VIDEO BONUS NEWS! Royal Caribbean, Celebrity to Resume Cruising in June BREAKING: A Big Cruise Line Says Guests Need the Jab, Another Announces U.K. Return NEWS: This Cruise Line is Returning to Cruise SOON! Odyssey of the Seas' Debut in Israel, and Where Royal Caribbean Might Restart Next Video Of Odyssey Of The Seas Conveyance March 2021 Cruise Restart, Rising Cruise Prices & The Vaccine's Impact On Bookings (Video) Exciting Disney Cruise News, More Vaccine Mandates & MSC Seashore Sneak Peek (VIDEO) Why Lines Aren't Canceling Alaska Cruises, Robot News and More CDC Mask Mandate, Cruise Vaccine News and Canada's Cruise Ban Through 2022 Cruisers and Cruise Lines Talk Vaccines, Big Azamara News and More Royal Caribbean Group Sells Popular Cruise Line, Mandatory Vaccines and More Exciting Cruise News From Carnival Corp., Pause Extensions & More Exciting New Ships in 2021 - This Week in Cruise News Rudi Sodamin Makes A Special, Thanksgiving-themed "Food Faces" Video For Cruise Critic Coin Ceremony For Celebrity Cruises' New Ship, Celebrity Beyond Cruising In Maine During COVID-19, On the Only Ship Sailing in the U.S. Former Cruise Ship Captain Offers "Ghost Tours" of Empty Cruise Liners in South England Variety Cruises' Galileo, The First Eastern Mediterranean Cruise In The COVID Era Royal Caribbean Group Announces E-muster, Keyless Cabin Check-in And Other App Improvements Drone Footage Of MSC Grandiosa Docked In Genoa For First Sailing Since The COVID-19 Pandemic First Look At Virgin Voyages' Scarlet Lady Bolt - Top Deck Roller-Coaster at Sea on Carnival Mardi Gras Norwegian Encore - Hull Art Reveal - Artist Eduardo Arranz Bravo Disney Cruise Line Announces Disney Wish Virgin Voyages Unveils Beach Club And Entertainment Royal Caribbean Odyssey Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Ritz Carlton Yacht Collection To Debut In 2020 Virgin Voyages Reveals Suite Design New Cruise Ship Celebrity Edge Sneak Peek: Why You Should Be Excited About Celebrity Cruises' Newest Ship Celebrity Edge Shipyard Hyperlapse Tour Marella Cruises Cast Members Rehearse New Show Debut Shipyard Tour: Royal Caribbean’s Symphony Of The Seas Gets Its Finishing Touches -- Video Shaquille "Shaq" O'neal Named Chief Fun Officer Of Carnival Cruise Line Carnival Cruise Line's "Choose Fun" Commercial Live From MSC Seaside: A Cruise Ship Designed For The Outdoors Royal Caribbean’s Spectrum Of The Seas Celebrates Keel Laying Sneak Peak At Symphony Of The Seas Spectrum Of The Seas Steel Cutting At Meyer Werft Photo Tour of Regal Princess Carnival Corporation Introduces the Ocean Medallion at CES Anthem Of The Seas Welcomes Gigi The Giraffe HRH Prince Phillip Visits Cunard's Fleet Gavin Macleod - Capt. Stubing On "The Love Boat" -- Cruise Critic Interview (2013) Royal Rendezvous: 3 Cunard Queens Arrive In Southampton Celebrity Silhouette's Conveyance (2011) See all videos

The ship -- formerly Holland America Line's Rotterdam acquired by Fred. Olsen last summer -- set out on 14 August from the UK, bound for Reykjavik, Isafjordur, Eyjafjordur, and Seydisfjordur, with a total of 800 passengers onboard.

Clare Ward, Director of Product and Customer Service at Fred. Olsen Cruise Lines, said:

"This is a big achievement not just for us, but for the cruise industry. Being the first international sailing, this cruise was not without its challenges, but we worked very closely with the Icelandic authorities to ensure all went smoothly and, of course, safely, both for our guests and crew and those living and working in the ports we visited."

The line has restarted sailings aboard Borealis and sister-ship Bolette, while the line's other vessels -- Balmoral and Braemar -- remain laid up until December and April, respectively.

Cunard's Queen Elizabeth Finally Sets Sail

Cunard's grand Queen Elizabeth finally returned to the seas on Friday, August 13 from Southampton -- the start of a series of summertime UK cruises, and the first Cunard vessel to resume service since the global health pandemic began.

"I think I speak for the entire team at Cunard when I say how delighted we are to be returning to what we do best as we get ready to welcome our guests back on board," said Cunard President Simon Palethorpe. ""We know how much our guests have been looking forward to our first voyage and we hope that they fully immerse themselves in the Cunard on board experience, as they enjoy some of the most stunning coastlines Britain has to offer."

Prior to the vessel's return to service, crew were putting the finishing touches on the ship's paintwork and outer decks.

Queen Elizabeth will conduct its first international cruise in October, when it sails from Southampton to Amsterdam, prior to a longer voyage to the Canary Islands and Madeira on 1 November.

Fleetmate Queen Victoria will remain out of service for a while longer, coming back to service on 22 April 2022. The line's legendary flagship, Queen Mary 2, returns with a transatlantic crossing between New York and Southampton on 3 January 2022.

Sky Princess Prepares to Start Operations on 30 August

Princess Cruises' Sky Princess will be the second Princess ship to enter service in the UK when it sails from Southampton on 30 August.

Like sister-ship Regal Princess (which resumed operations on 31 July), Sky Princess will be operating Princess Cruises' "Summer Seacation sailings around the UK. These include three-and-four-day cruises with nothing but sea days, designed to allow passengers to enjoy all the amenities onboard in a safe, COVID-free bubble. Longer seven-night sailings are also offered that visit a variety of UK ports of call.