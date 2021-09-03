P&O to Offer Caribbean Cruises in Winter 2021-2022

(4:32 p.m. BST) -- P&O Cruises have announced plans to return to the Caribbean this winter, with Britannia and Azura deployed from Bridgetown, Barbados, on a series of 14-night fly-cruise holidays.

Britannia will begin operating fly-cruise itineraries out of Barbados on 5 November, with Azura joining on 10 December.

"Our Caribbean holidays build on our very successful series of U.K. coastal cruises, and now, following months of planning and preparation, we are ready to take our guests further afield," said P&O Cruises president Paul Ludlow.

"The Caribbean is unrivalled in its popularity, beauty and diversity of islands, and after missing out on international travel for so long, this year guests can opt for some winter sun or celebrate Christmas or New Year in style on one of our very special Caribbean holidays on Britannia and Azura."

The two vessels will continue to offer these fly-cruise sailings from Barbados through March 2022. P&O has long offered fly-cruise vacations out of Bridgetown, in part due to convenient direct air service from the U.K.

Britannia and Azura will sail 14-day itineraries slated to call on a variety of ports, including Bonaire, Curacao, St. Vincent, Grenada, St. Lucia, Antigua, Basseterre and Philipsburg, St. Maarten.