Regent Seven Seas Cruises Reveals New Designs, Features for Seven Seas Grandeur

(1:23 p.m. EDT) -- Regent Seven Seas Cruises has unveiled a new range of designs and features for its forthcoming ship Seven Seas Grandeur, including all 15 suite categories.

The 750-passenger Seven Seas Grandeur, which launches in November 2023, will also have new designs for restaurants Prime 7, Chartreuse and the Observation Lounge.

The new designs were revealed onboard sister ship Seven Seas Splendor, the first Regent ship to set sail in 18 months.

"Following the recent unveiling of Seven Seas Grandeur's breathtaking Compass Rose restaurant, which was extremely well received, we are delighted to reveal further features of the latest member of the world’s most luxurious fleet,” said Jason Montague, President & and CEO of Regent Seven Seas Cruises.

"In just over two short years, luxury travellers will have even more choice of ship to explore the world on, while enjoying the unrivalled Regent experience, starting with a wonderful selection of Caribbean and Mediterranean cruises. I am sure the itineraries will be tremendously popular when they go on sale soon.”

New Suite Spaces

The main change onboard is in the 4,333-square foot Regent Suite, which will have the addition of a space the line is calling "The Parlor" -- a skylit, glass-enclosed area adorned with two chaise lounges.

The Penthouse Suites have had a design makeover, moving away from the deep, rich blue colors on Explore and Splendor to lighter, more contemporary shades.

The entry level Deluxe Veranda and Veranda Suites have also had a design refresh with soft pink hues and muted tones.

Redesigned Restaurants

Two restaurants have been given a refresh -- Chartreuse and Prime 7. The former will draw inspiration from Chanel with an Art Deco feel and wrap-around glass installation.

The latter draws on the look and feel of a New York steakhouse of the 1920s, with black and white images on the walls and a more "masculine" feel, according to Caroline Smith, VP Global Marketing.

Observation Lounge

The final area to enjoy a rethink is the popular Observation Lounge, which introduces alcove seating and intimate areas, as well as new banquette seating. The standout feature is a stunning new chandelier with thousands of tiny glass crystals sewn on to a wire mesh.

Itineraries for Seven Seas Grandeur go on sale on September 22, 2021. The ship will make its debut sailing on November 25, 2023, as Seven Seas Grandeur makes its way across the Atlantic on a 14-night cruise from Barcelona to Miami, visiting, Seville (Cadiz), Spain; Funchal (Madeira), Portugal; and Bermuda along the way.